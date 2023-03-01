News
Rediff.com  » News » College student dies by suicide, 3rd incident in a week rocks Telangana

College student dies by suicide, 3rd incident in a week rocks Telangana

Source: PTI
March 01, 2023 16:19 IST
A 16-year-old student allegedly died by suicide in Hyderabad even as his family accused the college management and some members of the teaching faculty of harassing him and held them responsible for his death, the police said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The student, studying first-year intermediate at a private college in Narsingi near Hyderabad, was found hanging in the classroom on Tuesday night, they said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

 

The latest incident is the third such one involving students ending their lives that were reported in Telangana over the past few days over different reasons, after a woman post-graduate medical student and a woman engineering student allegedly died by suicide in separate incidents in Warangal district.

The boy's family members, relatives and some students organisations held protests on Wednesday alleging that the college management was responsible for his death and that he was harassed mentally.

The protesters were seen squatting on road and raising slogans "We want justice".

The boy's father in a complaint lodged with the police said that on Tuesday evening he met his son at the college hostel, spoke to him and gave some medicines as his son was suffering from skin allergy.

The complainant further alleged that said his son was reprimanded and beaten by two teachers and a warden for not studying well.

Late on Tuesday night, the complainant received information that his son took the extreme step following which he lodged a complaint against the college management, principal and some others of causing abetment to commit suicide after which a case was registered under relevant IPC sections, the police said. 

