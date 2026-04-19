Hyderabad Student Allegedly Commits Suicide After Harassment

A 21-year-old student in Hyderabad allegedly committed suicide after facing harassment from a college official who demanded money for a hall ticket, sparking a police investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A B Tech student in Hyderabad allegedly died by suicide.

The student was allegedly harassed by a college official for money.

The official demanded Rs 5,000 for a hall ticket, citing low attendance.

The student's father filed a complaint with the police.

A 21-year-old student has allegedly committed suicide here after being "harassed" by an official of a private college where he studied, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Saturday when the B Tech third-year student hanged himself in his residence located in an area under Hayathnagar police station limits.

Allegations of Harassment and Humiliation

The father of the deceased, in a complaint filed with the police, accused the college official of demanding Rs 5,000 from his son on April 17 to issue a hall ticket, citing low attendance, besides humiliating his son in front of everyone when he explained his health condition.

Upset over it, his son died by suicide on April 18, the complainant said.

Police Investigation Underway

A case was registered, and further investigation is underway, police said, adding that if necessary, they will also investigate the role of the college management.

Under Indian law, abetment of suicide can carry a prison sentence. Police will likely investigate whether the college official's actions directly led to the student's death. Educational institutions in Telangana have faced scrutiny in the past regarding student welfare and mental health support.