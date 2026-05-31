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Union Minister Bittu Apologises For Casteist Remarks

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 31, 2026 17:35 IST

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Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu has issued an apology for his recent casteist remarks against the Scheduled Caste community, acknowledging his inappropriate behaviour as a minister.

Key Points

  • Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu apologises for using objectionable language against the Scheduled Caste community.
  • The apology follows an incident where Bittu allegedly made casteist remarks towards police officers in Dhuri.
  • The Punjab State Scheduled Caste Commission sought a report on the incident.
  • Bittu expressed regret and offered to apologise before the Commission chairman.
  • The incident involved a heated exchange during the detention of a BJP leader.

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Sunday apologised to the Scheduled Caste community for his recent objectionable remarks, saying that as a minister he should not have uttered such words.

The BJP leader said he was ready to tender an apology before the Punjab State Scheduled Caste Commission.

 

Controversy Over Casteist Remarks

His remarks came as the Commission sought a report by June 1 from the Sangrur Deputy Commissioner regarding the alleged use of casteist remarks by Bittu.

The matter stems from a May 26 incident in which Bittu had heated exchanges with some police officers in Dhuri while demanding the release of BJP leader Onkar Singh, who was detained by the police for allegedly campaigning during the "silent period" in the civic elections.

The minister was accused of using objectionable words against police personnel. On May 26, polling for civic body elections took place.

Bittu's Public Apology

Speaking to the media in Amritsar on Sunday, Bittu expressed regret over his remarks.

"I have come to this holy city and I, with folded hands, bow my head and apologise to all members of the SC community, whosoever may have been hurt. Whatever the situation was at that time, it is a separate matter. But being a minister, the words that came out of my mouth, I seek an apology. It should not have happened," Bittu said.

If the Commission chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi asks him, he will tender an apology before him, Bittu told reporters at the Amritsar International airport.

A video of the May 26 incident showing heated exchanges between Bittu and certain police officials had also gone viral on social media.

Punjab AAP president Aman Arora had earlier slammed Bittu, accusing him of 'gundagardi' (hooliganism) and uttering objectionable words against police personnel in Dhuri.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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