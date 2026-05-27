Punjab AAP Accuses BJP Leader Bittu Of Hooliganism

Punjab's political tensions escalate as AAP leaders condemn Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu's alleged misconduct towards police, sparking accusations of hooliganism and misuse of power during civic polls.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points AAP's Aman Arora accuses BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu of 'hooliganism' and misconduct towards Punjab police officers.

Ravneet Singh Bittu alleges the AAP government is misusing the police to target BJP workers during civic body polls.

The conflict arose after police detained a BJP leader for campaigning during the election 'silent period'.

Arora criticised Bittu for allegedly making derogatory remarks against senior police officers, including a woman officer.

Bittu defends his actions, stating he was ensuring no injustice was done to BJP workers and questioning the administration's actions.

Punjab AAP president Aman Arora slammed Union Minister and BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu on Wednesday, accusing him of 'gundagardi' (hooliganism) and uttering objectionable words against police personnel in Dhuri.

Bittu hit back and accused the AAP government of misusing the police to target BJP workers and suppress opposition voices during the civic body polls.

On Tuesday, Bittu -- the Minister of State for Railways -- had heated exchanges with policemen in Sangrur's Dhuri after the police detained BJP leader Onkar Singh for campaigning during the mandatory election "silent period." Bittu was demanding Singh's release.

Clash Over Election Conduct

Bittu, who is also the Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, was stopped by the police from reaching Dhuri to secure Singh's release. Bittu accused the AAP government of misusing state machinery.

Onkar Singh is a former officer on special duty to the Punjab chief minister. He joined the BJP in January.

Polling for the Punjab civic polls was held on Tuesday.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Cabinet Minister and senior AAP leader Arora lashed out at Bittu, alleging that he indulged in 'gundagardi'.

Calling Bittu's behaviour 'shameless', Arora said that indulgence of such a senior leader of a national party in 'gundagardi' is intolerable.

Accusations Of Misconduct And Hypocrisy

Arora said that according to the rules, no outsider can be there after the poll campaign ends. But despite that, Singh was there.

When Punjab Police attempted to enforce the rules, Bittu himself reached the spot and tried to obstruct the police action, Arora claimed.

He behaved as if the Constitution and law were subordinate to his political position, said Arora.

"When policemen were doing their duty and trying to make him (Bittu) understand not to indulge in highhandedness, he was calling a senior Superintendent of Police rank officer a 'gunda'," Arora said.

He also condemned the alleged derogatory remarks made against senior police officers, including comments directed at a woman police officer.

"Punjab Police has made immense sacrifices to save the state from the dark era of terrorism. Insulting the police force and targeting officers on the basis of religion or caste is shameful and unacceptable," he asserted.

Bittu's Defence And Counter-Accusations

Referring to the Dhuri incident, Bittu questioned why Onkar Singh was detained and why he himself was stopped despite not entering Dhuri or violating any law.

"I had already assured the voters and BJP workers of Dhuri that if any injustice was done or illegal action was taken against them, I would stand with them. I remain committed to that promise," he stated.

The Union minister said he waited for nearly seven hours while repeatedly asking the administration where Onkar Singh had been taken to and on what grounds he had been detained, but no satisfactory answer was given.

"If the administration wanted to stop me, why was there no proper barricading? Why were unidentified private persons seen alongside the police personnel? Why were several police officials without visible nameplates? These are serious questions which the Punjab government must answer," Bittu asked.

"After 5 PM, an SHO obstructed my movement by parking his vehicle directly in front of mine. During the confrontation, I had to protect myself and my turban. I repeatedly asked why I was being stopped and who the unidentified persons accompanying the police were, but no reply was given," Bittu claimed.

Political Interference Allegations

Clarifying his position, Bittu said his fight was never against Punjab Police as an institution. "Punjab Police is a brave force that fought terrorism with unmatched courage and sacrifice. But today, under the AAP government, the image and morale of the force are being damaged through political interference and misuse," he alleged.

Bittu criticised Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, alleging that over the years he has "trivialised" the image of Punjab Police through political theatrics and public mockery.

AAP leader Arora called out Bittu for "hypocrisy" over his criticism of Punjab Police. He said, "During the previous Congress government, Bittu used his influence to secure a deputy superintendent of police position for his brother despite irregularities in eligibility criteria."

Response To Allegations And Election Commission's Role

Replying to the charge, Bittu accused Arora of lowering the standards of political discourse by resorting to personal attacks against his family instead of answering questions on "governance failures", "political misuse" of Punjab Police, and the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the state.

Upon being asked whether the Punjab government will take any action against Bittu, Arora said the chief minister will decide whether to take action or not.

Replying to a question on the Supreme Court upholding the power of the Election Commission to conduct the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Arora said he has not heard about it yet.

However, he said, "I had earlier said that we are not afraid of SIR or such exercise. We have apprehension about the intention of the ECI, which is conducting the SIR. If the ECI works like a wing of the BJP, then the entire such exercise becomes meaningless. If this exercise becomes meaningless, then no objective is left behind conducting the SIR. What happened in West Bengal, where 91 lakh votes were deleted?"

He further said, "If the SC gave its approval, we agree to it, we respect the SC."

The SC on Wednesday upheld the Election Commission's power to conduct the SIR, saying the exercise "advances the constitutional imperative of free and fair elections".