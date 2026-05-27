Why AAP Is Accusing BJP's Ravneet Bittu Of Hooliganism

Punjab's AAP strongly condemns BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu for alleged misconduct and 'hooliganism' towards Punjab Police officers during an election-related incident, sparking political controversy.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Punjab AAP condemns Ravneet Singh Bittu for alleged 'hooliganism' and objectionable remarks against Punjab Police officers.

Bittu intervened in the detention of a BJP leader, accused of campaigning during the election silent period, leading to heated exchanges with the police.

AAP leader Aman Arora criticised Bittu for allegedly obstructing police action and behaving as if the law was subordinate to his political position.

Arora highlighted Bittu's alleged hypocrisy, referencing past influence to secure a police position for his brother despite eligibility issues.

AAP asserts its support for the Punjab Police and democratic institutions, condemning any attempts to undermine the law or insult police personnel.

Punjab AAP president slammed Union Minister and BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu on Wednesday, accusing him of 'gundagardi' (hooliganism) and uttering objectionable words against police personnel in Dhuri.

The AAP leader, Aman Arora, who is also the Cabinet minister, said his party strongly condemned Bittu's behaviour.

On Tuesday, Bittu -- the Minister of State for Railways -- had heated exchanges with policemen in Sangrur's Dhuri after the police detained BJP leader Onkar Singh for campaigning during the mandatory election "silent period." Bittu was demanding Singh's release.

Bittu Accused Of Obstructing Police Action

Bittu, who is also the Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, was stopped by the police from reaching Dhuri to secure Singh's release. Bittu accused the AAP government of misusing state machinery.

Onkar Singh is a former officer on special duty to the Punjab chief minister. He joined the BJP in January.

Polling for the Punjab civic polls was held on Tuesday.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Cabinet Minister and senior AAP leader Arora lashed out at Bittu, alleging that he indulged in 'gundagardi'.

Calling Bittu's behaviour 'shameless', Arora said that indulgence of such a senior leader of a national party in 'gundagardi' is intolerable.

AAP Alleges Misuse Of Power By BJP Leader

Arora said that according to the rules, no outsider can be there after the poll campaign ends. But despite that, Singh was there.

When Punjab Police attempted to enforce the rules, Bittu himself reached the spot and tried to obstruct the police action, Arora claimed.

He behaved as if the Constitution and law were subordinate to his political position, said Arora.

"When policemen were doing their duty and trying to make him (Bittu) understand not to indulge in highhandedness, he was calling a senior Superintendent of Police rank officer a 'gunda'," Arora said.

He also condemned the alleged derogatory remarks made against senior police officers, including comments directed at a woman police officer.

Support For Punjab Police And Democratic Institutions

"Punjab Police has made immense sacrifices to save the state from the dark era of terrorism. Insulting the police force and targeting officers on the basis of religion or caste is shameful and unacceptable," he asserted.

The AAP leader also called out Bittu for "hypocrisy" over his criticism of the Punjab Police. He said, "During the previous Congress government, Bittu used his influence to secure a Deputy Superintendent of Police position for his brother despite irregularities in eligibility criteria."

Arora asserted, "The Aam Aadmi Party and the people of Punjab stand firmly with the police force and democratic institutions. No one, regardless of position or power, has the right to undermine the law, insult police personnel or disrupt the democratic process."

Allegations Of Vote Manipulation

Targeting the BJP, Arora alleged that it earlier "looted" votes in West Bengal by misusing the system and attempted similar tactics in Punjab during the civic polls.

Upon being asked whether the Punjab government will take any action against Bittu, Arora said the chief minister will decide whether to take action or not.

Replying to a question on the Supreme Court upholding the power of the Election Commission to conduct a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Arora said he has not heard about it yet.

However, he said, "I had earlier said that we are not afraid of SIR or such exercise. We have apprehension about the intention of the ECI, which is conducting the SIR. If the ECI works like a wing of the BJP, then the entire such exercise becomes meaningless. If this exercise becomes meaningless, then no objective is left behind conducting the SIR. What happened in West Bengal, where 91 lakh votes were deleted?

He further said, "If the SC gave its approval, we agree to it, we respect the SC."

The SC on Wednesday upheld the Election Commission's power to conduct the SIR, saying the exercise "advances the constitutional imperative of free and fair elections".