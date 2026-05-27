Ravneet Bittu Accuses AAP's Arora Of Lowering Political Discourse

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu strongly criticises Punjab AAP chief Aman Arora for alleged personal attacks and politicisation of the police force, raising concerns about governance and law and order in Punjab.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Ravneet Singh Bittu accuses Aman Arora of resorting to personal attacks instead of addressing governance issues in Punjab.

Bittu defends his family's sacrifices and criticises the AAP government for allegedly politicising the Punjab Police.

Bittu questions the conduct of civic elections under the Bhagwant Mann government, alleging misuse of Punjab Police.

Bittu clarifies his criticism is directed at political interference, not the Punjab Police force itself.

Bittu alleges intimidation and misuse of police to silence opposition voices in Punjab.

Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Wednesday launched a strong attack on Punjab AAP chief Aman Arora, accusing him of lowering the standards of political discourse by resorting to personal attacks against his family instead of answering questions on governance.

Bittu has raised issues of failures of governance, "political" misuse of Punjab Police and deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state.

Bittu Defends Family's Sacrifices

The minister said during his 17 years in Parliament, he has always maintained political dignity and never indulged in personal attacks against opponents. However, after repeated comments by Arora targeting his family, he was compelled to respond strongly, he said in a statement.

Referring to allegations repeatedly raised regarding his younger brother serving as a SP in Punjab Police, Bittu clarified that the appointment had already faced legal scrutiny before the high court and the verdict was delivered in their favour.

"We belong to a family of martyrs and have sacrificed for Punjab," Bittu said.

He recalled that his grandfather, former Chief Minister Beant Singh, laid down his life fighting terrorism to protect Punjab and the nation.

Concerns Over Politicisation Of Punjab Police

"We have faced terrorism. We understand the sacrifices made by Punjab Police and security forces. Unfortunately, the present AAP government has politicised the police force for its own agenda," he said.

Training his guns on Arora, Bittu questioned how leaders "facing repeated public controversies and allegations" can attempt to question the integrity and character of others.

Bittu also questioned the conduct of civic elections by the Bhagwant Mann government, alleging that Punjab Police was increasingly being used to target BJP workers and suppress opposition voices.

He asked why senior BJP leader Onkar Singh was detained in Dhuri on Tuesday, and questioned why he was stopped when he was "not violating any law".

Clash Over BJP Leader's Detention

Punjab AAP president Aman Arora has accused Bittu of 'gundagardi' (hooliganism) and uttering objectionable words against police personnel in Dhuri.

On Tuesday, Minister of State for Railways Bittu had heated exchanges with policemen in Sangrur's Dhuri after the police detained BJP leader Onkar Singh. Bittu was demanding Singh's release.

Bittu said he waited nearly seven hours while repeatedly asking the administration where Onkar Singh had been taken and on what grounds he had been detained, but no satisfactory answer was given.

"If the administration wanted to stop me, why was there no proper barricading? Why were unidentified private persons seen alongside police personnel? Why were several police officials without visible nameplates? These are serious questions which the Punjab government must answer," Bittu said.

Bittu Clarifies Stance On Punjab Police

Clarifying his position, Bittu said his fight was never against Punjab Police as an institution.

"Punjab Police is a brave force that fought terrorism with unmatched courage and sacrifice. But today, under the AAP government, the image and morale of the force are being damaged through political interference and misuse," he alleged.

He also criticised Chief Minister Mann, alleging that over the years he had trivialised the image of Punjab Police through political theatrics and public mockery.

Bittu further questioned statements allegedly made by Arora regarding registering FIRs and police action, asking whether law enforcement decisions in Punjab are now being controlled politically instead of functioning independently under the law.

The Union minister alleged that even senior district officers appeared helpless under political pressure and questioned why widespread violence and chaos erupted during polling.

Bittu alleged that "intimidation, political misuse of police machinery, and attempts to silence opposition leaders" would not stop him from raising the voice of the people of Punjab.