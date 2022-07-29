News
Adhir writes to President Murmu, apologises for 'rashtrapatni' remark

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 29, 2022 19:25 IST
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu and apologised to her for his objectionable remark.

IMAGE: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury interacts with the media at Parliament House during the ongoing monsoon session, in New Delhi, July 29, 2022. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

In a letter to the President, he said that he mistakenly used an incorrect word for her and it was a slip of tongue.

"I am writing to express my regret for having mistakenly used an incorrect word to describe the position you hold. I assure you that it was a slip of the tongue.

 

"I apologise and request you to accept the same," Chowdhury said in his letter to the President.

While talking to reporters during their protest at Vijay chowk on Wednesday, Chowdhury had used the word 'rashtrapatni" for President Murmu, that created a row with the ruling BJP raising the issue in Parliament, demanding an apology from him and Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
