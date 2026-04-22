Unidentified Man Found Dead In Thane, Murder Suspected

Police in Thane are investigating a suspected murder after the body of an unidentified man was found in Khadavli, with signs indicating foul play.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Unidentified man's body discovered near a temple in Khadavli, Thane.

Police suspect murder due to the decomposed state and smashed face of the body.

The body is believed to be of a man around 40 years old.

Case registered under sections 302 and 201 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for murder and causing disappearance of evidence.

Police investigation is underway to identify the victim and the perpetrators.

The body of an unidentified man has been found in Maharashtra's Thane district, with police suspecting it to be a case of murder, officials said on Wednesday.

A passerby spotted the body near a temple in the Khadavli area on Tuesday and alerted the police, an official from the district rural police control room said.

Details of the Discovery

The body was found in a decomposed state, with the face smashed, possibly using a stone, the official said.

Personnel from the Kalyan taluka police station rushed to the spot, conducted an inspection and sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem, he said.

Police Investigation and Suspicions

The police suspect that the man, believed to be around 40 years old, had been murdered and the body was dumped at the spot.

Legal Proceedings Initiated

A case has been registered against unidentified persons under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and a probe is on into it, the police added.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections mentioned cover murder and actions taken to conceal evidence of a crime. In India, murder investigations are typically led by local police, who gather evidence, interview witnesses, and attempt to identify and apprehend the suspect. Postmortem examinations are a standard part of such investigations to determine the cause of death.