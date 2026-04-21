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Accused In Thane Murder Case Arrested After Nine Years

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 21, 2026 10:06 IST

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An accused contract killer in a Thane murder case, who had been absconding for nine years, has been arrested in Jharkhand, bringing a significant development to the long-standing case.

Photograph: Pixabay.com

Photograph: Pixabay.com

Key Points

  • Rajesh alias Uttam Muneshwar Ravidas, an accused in a Thane murder case, was arrested after nine years on the run.
  • The victim, Shamu Lahiri Goud, was allegedly murdered due to a dispute over a loan repayment.
  • Ravidas allegedly accepted a contract of Rs 2 lakh to eliminate Goud.
  • Two other accused in the case have already been convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.
  • Ravidas was previously arrested in Jharkhand for another contract killing.

An accused in a murder case in Thane who was absconding for nine years has been arrested from Jharkhand, police said.

Rajesh alias Uttam Muneshwar Ravidas (34), an alleged contract killer and the main accused, was apprehended from Hazaribagh in Jharkhand on April 15, Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Madan Ballal said on Monday.

 

Details Of The Thane Murder Case

On April 6, 2017, some unidentified persons shot dead Shamu Lahiri Goud (40) at Mira village under Kashimira police station limits in Maharashtra's Thane district, he said, providing details of the case.

During the investigation, it was found that another accused, Sunilkumar Rajak, borrowed Rs 5 lakh from Goud in 2015 to secure bail in a previous murder case. As Goud was repeatedly demanding repayment, Rajak gave a contract of Rs 2 lakh to Ravidas to eliminate him, the official said.

"After accepting the contract, Rajesh Ravidas came to Mira Road from Jharkhand with a country-made pistol and three accomplices. After conducting a recce, they executed the murder," Ballal said.

Legal Proceedings And Arrest

The Kashimira police subsequently registered a case under Sections 302 (murder), 120(B) (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Arms Act.

Two accused in the case were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by a Thane court last month, but Ravidas, who carried out the firing, had been absconding since the incident, the official said.

During the investigation, the police learned that he was hiding in Hazaribagh. Accordingly, a police team from here proceeded to Jharkhand and monitored the premises where he was staying before arresting him, he said.

Accused's Criminal History

The accused had earlier been arrested by the Talaiya police in Jharkhand in a case of murder, for which he allegedly took a contract of Rs 1.5 lakh, he added.

Under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, Ravidas faces charges that could lead to life imprisonment or the death penalty if convicted. The police will likely seek his remand for further questioning to uncover any additional details related to the murder and his accomplices.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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