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Cyber Criminals Blackmail Man to Suicide in Thane

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 15, 2026 15:30 IST

A Thane man tragically died by suicide after falling victim to a cyber blackmail scheme involving morphed photos and online extortion, highlighting the dangers of cyber crime and the importance of online safety.

Key Points

  • A man in Thane died by suicide after being blackmailed with morphed obscene photos.
  • The victim was extorted for large sums of money by cyber criminals.
  • Police investigation reveals the man was pressured to pay ₹2 lakh and had previously transferred large sums.
  • The cyber criminals threatened to defame the victim on social media if he didn't pay.
  • A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

A 45-year-old man died by suicide in Maharashtra's Thane district after allegedly being blackmailed by cyber criminals who threatened to circulate morphed obscene photographs of him on social media, police said on Sunday.

A probe has revealed that the victim, a resident of Kalyan East, was forced to transfer large sums of money in the months leading up to his death in January, they said.

 

Hemant Dayashankar Pandey hanged himself at his house in Kalyan East on January 7, he said.

According to the complaint filed by the victim's elder brother, he was being threatened by an unknown person, who claimed to have collected and created obscene images of him.

An analysis of the victim's mobile phone revealed that he was under pressure to arrange for Rs 2 lakh, and he reportedly asked his brother for Rs 1.6 lakh.

"Emails sent to the deceased contained morphed obscene pictures. The sender was demanding money and threatening to defame him on social media," the official said.

He said the victim had transferred large sums of money between April 2025 and January 2026, and his family claimed that his inability to meet the escalating extortion demands caused him to take the extreme step.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act, and a probe is underway, the official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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