HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Thane Man Held in Connection with Ride-Hailing Driver's Death

Thane Man Held in Connection with Ride-Hailing Driver's Death

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 08, 2026 17:23 IST

x

A Thane resident has been arrested in connection with the murder of a ride-hailing driver whose body was found in Pune, prompting an ongoing police investigation into the motive and potential accomplices.

Key Points

  • A man has been arrested in Thane, Maharashtra, in connection with the murder of a ride-hailing driver.
  • The victim, Nasir Ahmed, was reported missing before his body was discovered in the Malshej Ghat area of Pune district.
  • Police found Nasir Ahmed's abandoned car with bloodstains, leading to the arrest of a suspect from Titwala in Thane.
  • The investigation is ongoing to determine the motive and whether other individuals were involved in the ride-hailing driver's murder.

Police have arrested a man from Maharashtra's Thane district for his suspected role in the murder of a driver-partner of a ride-hailing platform, officials said on Sunday.

Victim Nasir Ahmed had been reported missing by his family earlier this week.

 

The breakthrough came after Nasir's car was found abandoned in the Govili forest area in Thane district along the Kalyan-Murbad road. There were a lot of bloodstains inside the vehicle, police said.

Nasir's body was recovered from Malshej Ghat in Pune district on Saturday. Acting on inputs, police apprehended a resident of Titwala in Thane for his suspected role in the crime.

Ongoing Investigation into Ride-Hailing Driver's Murder

Deputy Superintendent of Police Anil Lad said, "While the primary suspect is caught, we are investigating if more individuals were involved. The exact reason for this murder is being ascertained."

Forensic evidence from the car is being collected, the official said, adding they are also awaiting the post-mortem report to know more about how the victim was killed.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Man Gets Life Sentence for Murdering Security Guard in Thane
Man Gets Life Sentence for Murdering Security Guard in Thane
Mumbai Man Killed in Dispute
Man Booked for Allegedly Trying to Kill Mother in Thane
Murder Accused Dies in Police Custody in Ranchi
Murder Accused Dies in Police Custody in Ranchi
Two Minors Arrested in Delhi Taxi Driver Stabbing
Two Minors Arrested in Delhi Taxi Driver Stabbing

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Grandest Greatest Gujarati Recipes

webstory image 2

9 Countries With Surprisingly Different Native Names

webstory image 3

National Reading Day: 8 Lovely Libraries You Must See

VIDEOS

Chitrangda Singh brings sunshine vibes in stunning yellow suit at pre wedding of Komal Nahta s son0:34

Chitrangda Singh brings sunshine vibes in stunning yellow...

Vicky Kaushal was seen in a formal look and looked very handsome 1:03

Vicky Kaushal was seen in a formal look and looked very...

Watch: Rahul Gandhi visits tea plantation at Kerala's Kuttikkanam0:45

Watch: Rahul Gandhi visits tea plantation at Kerala's...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO