Thane Man Held in Connection with Ride-Hailing Driver's Death

Police have arrested a man from Maharashtra's Thane district for his suspected role in the murder of a driver-partner of a ride-hailing platform, officials said on Sunday.

Victim Nasir Ahmed had been reported missing by his family earlier this week.

The breakthrough came after Nasir's car was found abandoned in the Govili forest area in Thane district along the Kalyan-Murbad road. There were a lot of bloodstains inside the vehicle, police said.

Nasir's body was recovered from Malshej Ghat in Pune district on Saturday. Acting on inputs, police apprehended a resident of Titwala in Thane for his suspected role in the crime.

Ongoing Investigation into Ride-Hailing Driver's Murder

Deputy Superintendent of Police Anil Lad said, "While the primary suspect is caught, we are investigating if more individuals were involved. The exact reason for this murder is being ascertained."

Forensic evidence from the car is being collected, the official said, adding they are also awaiting the post-mortem report to know more about how the victim was killed.