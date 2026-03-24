Thane Man Held in Neighbour's Brutal Murder Case

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in Thane, Maharashtra, for the brutal murder of his neighbour, sparking a police investigation into the motive and involvement of an accomplice.

Key Points A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his neighbour in Ulhasnagar, Thane.

The victim was attacked with stones and bricks near Birla Gate.

Police have registered a case of murder and common intention under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The arrested suspect has been identified, and police are searching for an accomplice.

The motive behind the brutal killing is currently under investigation by the Thane police.

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly bludgeoning his neighbour to death in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon in the Ulhasnagar area, they said, adding the motive behind the killing was not yet clear.

According to police, the accused and the victim were residents of the same locality.

The main accused, identified as Pappy alias Shubham Arjun Patil, along with an unidentified accomplice, intercepted the victim, Pravin Ashik Varma (28), near Birla Gate and allegedly killed him by using stones and bricks, an official from Ulhasnagar police station said.

The victim's brother later lodged a complaint, based on which an FIR was registered under sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said.

"After being alerted, a police team rushed to the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for a postmortem. We have arrested Patil and are currently searching for the second suspect involved in the crime," the official said.