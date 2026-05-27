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Unidentified Man Found Dead In Old Delhi; Police Investigate

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 27, 2026 12:31 IST

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Police are investigating after an unidentified man was found dead in the Chitli Kabar Market area of Old Delhi, prompting a search for identification and the cause of death.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • An unidentified man was found dead in the Chitli Kabar Market area of Old Delhi.
  • Police discovered the body during an early morning patrol.
  • No visible external injuries were found on the deceased.
  • Efforts are underway to identify the man with the help of local residents and shopkeepers.
  • Police have appealed to the public for assistance in identifying the deceased.

An unidentified man was found dead on a pavement in the Chitli Kabar Market area of Old Delhi during the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

Police Discover Body During Patrol

According to police, the body was spotted around 2:30 am by two policemen on motorcycle patrol duty in the area.

 

Head Constables Dinesh and Arvind were passing through Chitli Kabar Market when they noticed a man, believed to be around 35 to 40 years old, lying on the pavement outside a shop.

Upon examination, the man was found dead. Police said, no external injury marks were visible on the body.

"The deceased was wearing regular clothes and slippers," a senior police officer said.

Investigation And Identification Efforts Underway

Police said efforts were made to ascertain the identity of the deceased with the help of local residents and nearby shopkeepers, but no breakthrough had been achieved till the filing of the report.

After receiving information about the incident, a crime team inspected the spot and documented the scene through photographs and videos as part of the investigation, they said.

After completion of legal formalities, the body was shifted to the mortuary at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital.

Police said proceedings related to identification and inquest are underway and appealed to the public for assistance in identifying the deceased.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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