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Delhi Man Dies After Fight: What We Know

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 17, 2026 19:00 IST

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A 50-year-old man has died after an altercation in Delhi's Nihal Vihar, prompting a police investigation and the detention of two suspects.

Photograph: ANI on X

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • A 50-year-old man died following an altercation in Delhi's Nihal Vihar area.
  • The victim, Narayan Verma, was brought dead to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.
  • Police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
  • Two suspects, Bhagat Singh and Babu Singh, have been detained in connection with the incident.
  • A post-mortem examination will determine the exact cause of death.

A 50-year-old man died following an altercation with two people in outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar area, police said on Friday.

The victim, identified as Nihal Vihar resident Narayan Verma, was brought dead to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital, following which information was conveyed to the police.

 

Police Investigation Underway

"During enquiry, it was revealed that Verma had an altercation with two people near Veer Bazar Chowk on April 16 at around 11 pm," a senior police officer said.

No visible external injury marks were found on the body during initial examination, the police said.

Culpable Homicide Case Registered

However, the body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death. Based on the statements recorded during the investigation, a case under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at Nihal Vihar police station on April 17, police said.

Two people -- Bhagat Singh (45) and Babu Singh (22) -- were detained in connection with the incident and process to formally arrest them has been initiated. Further investigation is underway.

Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, culpable homicide charges can lead to a prison sentence ranging from ten years to life imprisonment, depending on the severity and intent. The police will now gather forensic evidence and witness statements to build their case against the detained suspects. This incident highlights the ongoing concerns about public safety and the potential for violence in Delhi.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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