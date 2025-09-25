Uneasy calm in Leh amid heavy police deployment; 50 detained

An uneasy calm prevailed in Ladakh on Thursday as police and paramilitary troops strictly enforced a curfew in Leh town, a day after clashes between security personnel and protesters demanding statehood and constitutional protection left four people dead and more than 80 injured.

IMAGE: A burnt van seen in the middle of the road after the violent protest over the statehood demand and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule, in Leh, September 25, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

At least 50 people have been detained so far in connection with the violence that broke out on Wednesday during the shutdown called by Leh Apex Body (LAB) to demand an extension of the Sixth Schedule and statehood for Ladakh.

The protesters, according to officials, indulged in arson and violence, with mobs burning the BJP office, a number of vehicles, and ransacking the Hill Council headquarters.

"The situation in the curfew-hit areas is under control. There are no incidents to report from anywhere," a police officer told PTI, confirming the detentions.

The escalation of violence had led climate activist Sonam Wangchuk to abandon his fortnight-long hunger strike, which he was undertaking in favour of the demands. Wangchuk has denounced the violence.

"This is the saddest day for Ladakh...the path we are treading for the last five years was peaceful," Wangchuk said, appealing to the youth to "stop the violence forthwith as it only causes harm to our cause".

The Centre, however, blamed the activist for the unrest, alleging that the mob violence was guided by his "provocative statements" and claiming that "politically motivated" people were unhappy with the progress of ongoing talks between the government and Ladakhi groups.

The Union Home Ministry, which reiterated its commitment to providing "adequate constitutional safeguards," also noted that police are probing the possible involvement of foreign hands, citing that three of the injured were Nepalese citizens.

Wangchuk termed the home ministry's allegations against him as a "scapegoat tactic" intended to avoid dealing with the Himalayan region's core problems.

Reacting to the MHA's statement that had blamed him for provoking the mob violence, Wangchuk said he is prepared to be arrested under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA).

"They may be clever in making somebody else a scapegoat, but they are not wise. At this time, we all need wisdom rather than 'cleverness' because youths are already frustrated," Wangchuk said.

To prevent the escalation of unrest, strict prohibitory restrictions banning the assembly of five or more people were also placed in other major towns, including Kargil, where the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) had called a parallel shutdown.

Kargil District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar issued prohibitory orders under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, banning unauthorised processions and public statements likely to disturb peace.

Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta chaired a high-level security review meeting, calling for heightened vigilance and inter-agency coordination, while terming the Wednesday's events "heart-wrenching" and a result of a "conspiracy".

The tragic events triggered sharp political reactions with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, while appealing for peace in Ladakh, came out in strong defence of the Congress, saying the BJP was habitual for blaming others for their failures.

Speaking to reporters in Reasi district of Jammu region, the chief minister urged the LG-led administration of Ladakh to introspect on its "own failure" to maintain peace.

"The government in Ladakh is theirs (the BJP's). When they fail, they blame someone else. If the Congress is so powerful that it can cause riots in Ladakh, then why did they not form a council?" Abdullah said.

Opposition parties strongly condemned the violence in Ladakh and placed the blame squarely on the Central government for allegedly creating the circumstances that led to the unrest.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti attributed the violent protests in Ladakh to the "wrong policies" of the Centre and argued that the unrest was an "outburst" resulting from a breach of public tolerance following six years of unfulfilled promises by the Union Home Ministry.

"What we saw yesterday was a breach in the barrier of their tolerance," Mehbooba told reporters.

Brushing aside BJP's claims that the Congress had instigated the violence, Mehbooba asserted, "It was a spontaneous reaction to apprehensions of losing their identity, land and jobs."

The CPI(M) criticised the "brutal repression" of the UT administration, which the party alleged caused the "tragic loss of four lives".

In a statement, the Left party alleged that the Union government was responsible for bringing about the situation that led to violence in a hitherto peaceful region.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also blamed the BJP for the anger, claiming the party's "breach of promise" regarding granting statehood had caused public outrage.

"The BJP had assured the leaders, council members and representatives of Ladakh that statehood and powers would be restored. Profiteering is not the only form of corruption, breaking promises is also corruption," Yadav told reporters in Lucknow.

Veteran Congress leader Karan Singh expressed deep concern over the unrest, appealing to the Centre to "carefully consider" the demands of the agitating youth, including constitutional safeguards.

He described the demand for inclusion in the Sixth Schedule as an "eminently reasonable solution".

Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry cancelled the FCRA licence of Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL) founded by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk with "immediate effect", a government order said.

The action of the ministry was based on several alleged discrepancies detected in the accounts of the organisation including a fund transfer from Sweden which the ministry found was against "national interest".

The CBI has launched an inquiry into alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) against the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL), an institution also founded by Wangchuk.

Wangchuk confirmed the inquiry, but maintained his institution does not seek foreign funds.

The LAB and KDA have been spearheading the agitation for statehood and Sixth Schedule extension for four years, with the next round of talks with the Centre scheduled for October 6.