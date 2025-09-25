Strict curfew in violence-hit Ladakh, 50 detained

At least 50 people were detained as police and paramilitary forces strictly implemented curfew on Thursday in the violence-hit Leh, where four people were killed and over 80 others were injured when widespread clashes broke out a day before.

IMAGE: Security personnel deploy during a protest over the statehood demand and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule, in Leh on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

A shutdown called by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) -- to advance talks with the Centre on demand for statehood and extension of Sixth Schedule to Ladakh -- had descended into violence, arson and street clashes on Wednesday.

Strict prohibitory restrictions banning assembly of five or more persons have been placed in other major towns as well, including Kargil where a shutdown was called by the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) in support of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was leading a hunger strike.

Wangchuk's fortnight-long hunger strike was called off after intense clashes broke out in Leh town.

The protesters had set ablaze the Bharatiya Janata Party office and several vehicles, besides vandalising the Hill Council headquarters, prompting promulgation of an indefinite curfew in the town.

"The situation in the curfew-bound areas is well under control. There are no untoward incidents reported from anywhere," a police official told PTI.

He said around 50 people were detained overnight for their involvement in the violence.

The official said three among the injured were citizens of Nepal and police are probing if there are foreign hands behind the violence.

The LAB and KDA have been spearheading an agitation in the last four years pressing for their demands on statehood and extension of Sixth Schedule.

They have held several rounds of talks with the Central government in the past. The next round of talks is scheduled on October 6.

Officials said heavy deployment of police and paramilitary personnel in riot gear was made in Kargil, Zanskar, Nubra, Padam, Changtang, Drass and Lamayuru.

Kargil District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita in the entire district, banning assembly of five or more persons, taking out processions or holding demonstrations without prior written permission of the competent authority.

Restrictions were also imposed on the use of loudspeakers, sound amplifying devices, or vehicle-mounted public address systems without authorisation.

Besides, no person shall make any public statement, speech, or declaration -- whether verbal, written, or through electronic means -- which is likely to disturb public peace, provoke enmity, or cause a breach of law and order in the district, the official order said.

Trouble began brewing in Leh when two out of 15 people, who were on a 35-day hunger strike since September 10, were shifted to hospital after their condition deteriorated on Tuesday evening, and the LAB youth wing gave a call for protest.

The Centre had alleged that the mob violence was guided by the 'provocative statements' of activist Wangchuk.

It said certain 'politically motivated' individuals were not happy with the progress made in the ongoing talks between the representatives of the government and Ladakhi groups.

"The government stands committed to aspirations of the people of Ladakh by providing adequate constitutional safeguards," the home ministry said in a statement on Wednesday night.

Terming the events heart-wrenching, Lt Gov Kavinder Gupta had said everyone has the right to speak up in a peaceful manner in a democratic system, but what happened was not spontaneous and was the result of a conspiracy.

"Curfew has been imposed as a precautionary measure to prevent more casualties," Gupta said.

In an online press conference, Wangchuk said the fact that Tsering Angchuk (72) and Tashi Dolma (60) hospitalised was most likely the immediate trigger for the protest.

With the situation worsening rapidly, he stepped in with an appeal and an announcement that he was cutting short the fast.

"I request the youth of Ladakh to stop the violence forthwith as it only causes harm to our cause and further deteriorates the situation. We do not want instability in Ladakh and the country," he told his supporters.

"This is the saddest day for Ladakh and for myself personally because the path we are treading for the last five years was peaceful... We held hunger strikes on five occasions and walked from Leh to Delhi, but today we are seeing our message of peace failing because of the incidents of violence and arson," Wangchuk said.