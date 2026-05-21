Uncle Dies, Nephew Injured In Delhi Property Dispute

A deadly property dispute in Delhi's Shakurpur area resulted in the death of an uncle and injuries to his nephew, prompting a police investigation into the fatal incident.

Key Points A property dispute in Delhi's Shakurpur area led to a fatal stabbing incident.

An uncle died and his nephew was injured during the altercation.

The incident occurred in JJ Colony, Shakurpur, North Delhi.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the property dispute and the death.

A property dispute in north Delhi's Shakurpur area turned fatal, leaving an uncle dead and his nephew injured, police said on Thursday.

Details of the Shakurpur Incident

A stabbing incident was reported on Wednesday at Subhash Place Police Station from the area's JJ Colony, they said.

A police team which responded to the call found 34-year-old Deepak injured and his 53-year-old uncle, Rajesh, unconscious at the spot.

Both were rushed to Bhagwan Mahabir Hospital, where Rajesh was declared brought dead.

Investigation into the Property Dispute

Preliminary enquiry revealed that the two had got into a fight over a family property, a police officer said.

According to the family members, Rajesh allegedly attacked Deepak with a knife in the stomach and then suffered a fatal fall from the stairs, he said.

Deepak is undergoing treatment for the stabbing wound.

The knife allegedly used in the incident was taken into possession, the officer said, adding the matter is being investigated.