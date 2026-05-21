HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Property Dispute Turns Deadly In Delhi: One Dead, One Injured

Property Dispute Turns Deadly In Delhi: One Dead, One Injured

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 21, 2026 00:42 IST

x

A property dispute in Delhi turned deadly after a 51-year-old man died and his nephew was critically injured in a violent altercation.

Key Points

  • A 51-year-old man died in Delhi following a violent altercation related to a property dispute.
  • The deceased, Rajesh, allegedly attacked his nephew Deepak with a knife during the dispute.
  • Deepak is in critical condition at LNJP Hospital after being seriously injured in the clash.
  • Police are investigating the incident, including how the deceased procured the knife and examining CCTV footage.
  • The violent altercation in Delhi's Subhash Place area stemmed from a property dispute between family members.

A 51-year-old man died while his nephew was seriously injured following a violent altercation allegedly linked to a property dispute in northwest Delhi's Subhash Place area on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Rajesh, while his nephew Deepak, 33, has been admitted to LNJP Hospital in critical condition, they said.

 

Police said information regarding a stabbing incident was received at around 2 pm, following which a team rushed to the spot.

Property Dispute Leads To Stabbing

Rajesh was found unconscious in a lane near Deepak's house and was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, sources in the police said.

According to a preliminary inquiry, Rajesh, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, had earlier visited Deepak's house and had a quarrel with family members before leaving. A few minutes later, he allegedly returned with a knife and attacked Deepak while he was washing clothes.

Investigation Underway

When Deepak's sisters and mother intervened, Rajesh allegedly tried to attack them as well, injuring one of the sisters on her hand.

During the scuffle, Rajesh allegedly fell from a staircase, police said, adding that the exact cause of his death would be ascertained after postmortem examination.

Deepak was initially taken to a nearby hospital and later referred to LNJP Hospital due to the severity of his injuries, they said.

Crime and forensic teams inspected the spot and collected evidence, while CCTV footage from the area is being examined as part of the investigation.

Police said preliminary inquiry suggests that the incident may have stemmed from a property dispute. They are also probing how Rajesh procured the knife.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Delhi man killed in family row stabbing
Delhi Community Mourns Father And Son Killed In Stabbing
Delhi man stabbed to death after dispute; suspects arrested
Man Fatally Stabbed By Minors After Delhi Dispute
Father And Son Stabbed To Death In Delhi Money Row

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

webstory image 2

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

webstory image 3

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

VIDEOS

PM Modi holds delegation-level talks with Italian President Sergio Mattarella3:09

PM Modi holds delegation-level talks with Italian...

Tejasswi Prakash's Bold Short Dress Look Goes Viral1:08

Tejasswi Prakash's Bold Short Dress Look Goes Viral

PM Modi's Selfie With Giorgia Meloni Breaks The Internet5:10

PM Modi's Selfie With Giorgia Meloni Breaks The Internet

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO