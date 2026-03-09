Uttar Pradesh Man Arrested for Alleged Unnatural Act with Nephew

A 38-year-old man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly committing an unnatural act with his minor nephew, sparking legal action under the POCSO Act and highlighting the ongoing fight against child abuse.

Photograph: Mr Java/Flickr/Creative Commons

Key Points A 38-year-old man, Shashi Singh, was arrested in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly engaging in an unnatural act with his 12-year-old nephew.

The incident reportedly occurred on March 5 in a village under the Dokati area.

The arrest was made following a complaint filed by the boy's father, leading to the registration of a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police apprehended the accused near Semriya Dhala on Sunday.

A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly having unnatural sex with his minor nephew here, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on March 5 in a village under the Dokati area here, where the accused, Shashi Singh, allegedly lured the 12-year-old boy to his house, they said.

Circle Officer Bairia Mohammad Faheem Quraishi said that a case was registered under the POCSO Act based on the complaint of the boy's father.

The accused was arrested near Semriya Dhala on Sunday, he said.