Home  » News » Uttar Pradesh Man Arrested for Alleged Unnatural Act with Nephew

Uttar Pradesh Man Arrested for Alleged Unnatural Act with Nephew

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
March 09, 2026 13:18 IST

A 38-year-old man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly committing an unnatural act with his minor nephew, sparking legal action under the POCSO Act and highlighting the ongoing fight against child abuse.

Photograph: Mr Java/Flickr/Creative Commons

Key Points

  • A 38-year-old man, Shashi Singh, was arrested in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly engaging in an unnatural act with his 12-year-old nephew.
  • The incident reportedly occurred on March 5 in a village under the Dokati area.
  • The arrest was made following a complaint filed by the boy's father, leading to the registration of a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
  • Police apprehended the accused near Semriya Dhala on Sunday.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
