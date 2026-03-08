HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Unemployed Youth Murders Grandfather After Failed Poisoning Attempt

March 08, 2026 00:56 IST

In a shocking incident in Kaushambi, an unemployed youth allegedly murdered his grandfather over a money dispute, escalating from a prior attempt to poison the elderly man.

Key Points

  • A 22-year-old unemployed man in Kaushambi allegedly murdered his grandfather over a financial dispute.
  • The accused, Nitin Saroj, was reportedly in debt and frequently demanded money from his grandfather, Babulal Saroj.
  • Prior to the murder, Nitin Saroj allegedly attempted to poison his grandfather approximately two weeks earlier.
  • Police have launched an investigation and are searching for the accused after the incident in Rampur Dhamawan village.

A youth allegedly killed his grandfather with a sharp-edged weapon here over a monetary dispute on Saturday evening, about two weeks after he tried to poison the elderly man, police said.

The accused, Nitin Saroj (22), a resident of Rampur Dhamawan village, is unemployed and debt-ridden, they said.

 

According to police, Babulal Saroj was working in a field when he was attacked by Nitin. The accused fled the spot after the attack.

Babulal's wife, Saroj, told police that Nitin was unemployed and had accumulated a debt. He frequently demanded money from his grandfather.

She claimed that about 15 days ago, Nitin tried to poison Babulal, but doctors managed to save him.

After receiving information about the incident, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh reached the spot with police personnel.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further legal action will be taken after receiving a complaint in the matter. Efforts are being made to trace the accused, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
