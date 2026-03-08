Unemployed Youth Murders Grandfather After Failed Poisoning Attempt

In a shocking incident in Kaushambi, an unemployed youth allegedly murdered his grandfather over a money dispute, escalating from a prior attempt to poison the elderly man.

A youth allegedly killed his grandfather with a sharp-edged weapon here over a monetary dispute on Saturday evening, about two weeks after he tried to poison the elderly man, police said.

The accused, Nitin Saroj (22), a resident of Rampur Dhamawan village, is unemployed and debt-ridden, they said.

According to police, Babulal Saroj was working in a field when he was attacked by Nitin. The accused fled the spot after the attack.

Babulal's wife, Saroj, told police that Nitin was unemployed and had accumulated a debt. He frequently demanded money from his grandfather.

She claimed that about 15 days ago, Nitin tried to poison Babulal, but doctors managed to save him.

After receiving information about the incident, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh reached the spot with police personnel.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further legal action will be taken after receiving a complaint in the matter. Efforts are being made to trace the accused, police said.