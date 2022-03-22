News
Ukrainians Resist Putin's Troops

Ukrainians Resist Putin's Troops

By Rediff News Bureau
March 22, 2022 10:00 IST
Ordinary Ukrainians continue to battle Vladimir Putin's army, thwarting the Russian objective of capturing Ukrainian cities nearly three weeks into a war Ukraine and the world didn't want.

Please click on the images for glimpses of war affected Kyiv, Mariupol and Sumy.

IMAGE: Tetiana Chornovol, a former member of the Ukrainian parliament, now a soldier and operator of an anti-tank guided missile weapon system, pulls an anti-tank missile out of a car in Kyiv.
Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Tetiana on the front line in Kyiv.
Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers stand next to a crater left by bombing at an apartment building in Kyiv.
Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian tank on the front line in the east Kyiv region.
Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier on the front line in the east Kyiv region.
Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier on the front line in the east Kyiv region.
Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A charred Russian tank is seen in Kyiv.
Photograph: Press service of the Ukrainian Ground Forces/Handout/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Pro-Russian troops and tanks on the outskirts of the besieged southern port city of Mariupol.
Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Pro-Russian troops atop tanks in Mariupol.
Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Pro-Russian troops in Mariupol.
Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A pro-Russian tank in Mariupol.
Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Pro-Russian troops check cars as local residents leave besieged Mariupol.
Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A destroyed bridge between the towns of Trostianets and Okhtyrka in the Sumy region.
Photograph: Iryna Rybakova/Press service of the Ukrainian Ground Forces/Handout/Reuters

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
More like this

Ukrainians' Never Say Die Attitude

Ukrainians' Never Say Die Attitude

Will Putin Continue To Destroy Ukraine?

Will Putin Continue To Destroy Ukraine?

