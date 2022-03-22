Ukrainians Resist Putin's Troops

Ordinary Ukrainians continue to battle Vladimir Putin's army, thwarting the Russian objective of capturing Ukrainian cities nearly three weeks into a war Ukraine and the world didn't want.

Please click on the images for glimpses of war affected Kyiv, Mariupol and Sumy.

IMAGE: Tetiana Chornovol, a former member of the Ukrainian parliament, now a soldier and operator of an anti-tank guided missile weapon system, pulls an anti-tank missile out of a car in Kyiv.

Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: Tetiana on the front line in Kyiv.

Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers stand next to a crater left by bombing at an apartment building in Kyiv.

Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

IMAGE: A Ukrainian tank on the front line in the east Kyiv region.

Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier on the front line in the east Kyiv region.

Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier on the front line in the east Kyiv region.

Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: A charred Russian tank is seen in Kyiv.

Photograph: Press service of the Ukrainian Ground Forces/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: Pro-Russian troops and tanks on the outskirts of the besieged southern port city of Mariupol.

Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Pro-Russian troops atop tanks in Mariupol.

Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Pro-Russian troops in Mariupol.

Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: A pro-Russian tank in Mariupol.

Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Pro-Russian troops check cars as local residents leave besieged Mariupol.

Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: A destroyed bridge between the towns of Trostianets and Okhtyrka in the Sumy region.

Photograph: Iryna Rybakova/Press service of the Ukrainian Ground Forces/Handout/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com