Rediff.com  » News » Will Putin Continue To Destroy Ukraine?

Will Putin Continue To Destroy Ukraine?

By Rediff News Bureau
March 20, 2022 11:52 IST
Russian forces remain on the outskirts of Kyiv, but their advance has stalled in recent days, even while Russian missiles have hit residential areas north of the Ukrainian capital.

An estimated half of Kyiv's population has fled to other parts of the country, or abroad, since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the continued devastation caused by Putin's senseless war.

IMAGE: Children's toys are seen amid debris in a classroom at a damaged preschool in Kyiv.
Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A burnt car in a residential area in Kyiv after it was hit by a Russian missile.
Photograph: Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A man throws out broken windows from his apartment in a residential apartment complex in Kyiv that was heavily damaged by a Russian missile.
Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A firefighter walks past destroyed cars near a residential apartment complex in Kyiv.
Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko inspects a neighbourhood that was wrecked by an intercepted missile.
Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A medic attends to a resident after an intercepted missile wrecked his neighbourhood in Kyiv.
Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Destroyed cars in a residential district damaged by Russian shelling in Kyiv.
Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

 

IMAGE: 109 empty prams placed in the center of Lviv during the 'Price of War' campaign to highlight the large number of children killed in the Russian invasion.
Photograph: Pavlo Palamarchuk/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Smoke rises from a factory near Lviv airport.
Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A building at the Kharkiv Regional Institute of Public Administration damaged by Russian shelling.
Photograph: Oleksandr Lapshyn/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A warehouse with household goods is seen on fire after Russian shelling in Sumy.
Photograph: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout/Reuters

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
