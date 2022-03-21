News
Rediff.com  » News » Ukrainians' Never Say Die Attitude

Ukrainians' Never Say Die Attitude

By Rediff News Bureau
March 21, 2022 10:11 IST
Please click on the images for glimpses of how Ukrainians are coping with Putin's War.

 

IMAGE: Medics in Lviv, Ukraine, push a child on a stretcher towards an ambulance car that would evacuate her to Poland.
The evacuation programme removes sick children from the war in Ukraine and undertakes to match each child to a foreign hospital that has the capacity to continue their care. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A volunteer makes food packages from donated goods from European countries to distribute to cities around Kyiv. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Internet marketing workers Murager Sharipov, 26, and his fiance Mariia Pasternak, 25, who volunteered to join the Ukrainian territorial defence forces, attend a training session on how to use weapons. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Members of the media attend a training session on the safety of journalists in combat conditions. Photograph: Igor Tkachenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Parishioners and volunteers knit camouflage nets for Ukraine's armed forces at a church. Photograph: Yuriy Rylchuk/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A volunteer knits a camouflage net for Ukraine's armed forces at a church. Photograph: Yuriy Rylchuk/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
