News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Devastation Continues in Ukraine...

Devastation Continues in Ukraine...

By Rediff News Bureau
March 19, 2022 10:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Please click on the images for glimpses of the devastation caused by Putin's War.

 

IMAGE: Rescuers work at a site of buildings damaged by shelling. Photograph: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Barabashovo, Ukraine's biggest market, on fire after Russian shelling in Kharkiv. Photograph: Vitalii Hnidyi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A resident looks on at the remains of a rocket shell in the yard of his house in north Kyiv region. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Chunks of concrete are seen on a bed in a damaged apartment after an intercepted missile hit a residential building, Kyiv. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A damaged building at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant compound in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region. Photograph: Press service of National Nuclear Energy Generating Company Energoatom/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier surveys an area next to a residential building hit by an intercepted missile. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier walks among debris near a residential building hit by an intercepted missile. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
How 25 Indians Escaped Ukraine!
How 25 Indians Escaped Ukraine!
Fire And Fury In Putin's War
Fire And Fury In Putin's War
The Ukrainians Battle On
The Ukrainians Battle On
New BJP govt in UP to be sworn in on Mar 25
New BJP govt in UP to be sworn in on Mar 25
Hopefully, some Congressmen can now locate their spine
Hopefully, some Congressmen can now locate their spine
The Real Reason For The BJP Victory
The Real Reason For The BJP Victory
'I didn't want to be shot by my friends'
'I didn't want to be shot by my friends'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Ukrainians Cling On To Hope

Ukrainians Cling On To Hope

After The Russians Strike...

After The Russians Strike...

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances