Devastation Continues in Ukraine...

IMAGE: Rescuers work at a site of buildings damaged by shelling. Photograph: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via Reuters
IMAGE: Barabashovo, Ukraine's biggest market, on fire after Russian shelling in Kharkiv. Photograph: Vitalii Hnidyi/Reuters
IMAGE: A resident looks on at the remains of a rocket shell in the yard of his house in north Kyiv region. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters
IMAGE: Chunks of concrete are seen on a bed in a damaged apartment after an intercepted missile hit a residential building, Kyiv. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters
IMAGE: A damaged building at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant compound in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region. Photograph: Press service of National Nuclear Energy Generating Company Energoatom/Handout via Reuters
IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier surveys an area next to a residential building hit by an intercepted missile. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters
IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier walks among debris near a residential building hit by an intercepted missile. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com