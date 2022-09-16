News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Zelenskyy Meets His Brave Soldiers

Zelenskyy Meets His Brave Soldiers

By Rediff News Bureau
September 16, 2022 08:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Returning from Izium, recently liberated by Ukrainian armed forces, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was involved in a car accident, but was unhurt, just as his adversary Vladimir Putin was unscathed in a reported assassination attempt.

Zelenskyy appeared in very good spirits during his visit to Izium; the Ukrainians claim they have recaptured as much as 6,000 square kilometres from the retreating Russian army.

 

IMAGE: Zelenskyy in Izium in the Kharkiv region.
The Russian retreat from Kharkiv over the weekend is seen as major military setback for Putin's war. Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Few remember that Zelenskyy was a comedian before he was elected president. During the war, he has become a powerful rallying figure for his people, with some commentators comparing him to Winston Churchill during World War II. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of Ukraine's ground forces, briefs the president. Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Zelenskyy has requested urgent military hardware from his supporters in the West.
Precision missiles supplied by the US and UK have been key to Ukraine's military successes. Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The liberation of the Kharkiv region, an area that abuts Russia, is an important milestone in the war which will pass the seven month mark on September 24. Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Zelenskyy sings the Ukrainian national anthem at a flag raising ceremony in Izium. Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/Reuters

 

IMAGE: On Thursday, eight Russian missiles struck a dam on the Inhulets river flooding Kryvyi Rih, the city where Zelenskyy hails from. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Zelenskyy poses for a picture with the soldiers. Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier patrols Izium. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Russian flag lies on the ground near a destroyed Russian tank in Izium. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers patrol Izium. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers on a BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicle survey the area in Izium. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
Putin's Army Suffers Setback in Kharkiv
Putin's Army Suffers Setback in Kharkiv
Volunteer Army Cleans Russian Mess
Volunteer Army Cleans Russian Mess
What Is Zelenskyy Doing In School?
What Is Zelenskyy Doing In School?
Urmila Matondkar Is Back, Folks!
Urmila Matondkar Is Back, Folks!
'Can anybody give Kappan those 2 years?'
'Can anybody give Kappan those 2 years?'
Roger Federer: Casting a spell with elegance, grace
Roger Federer: Casting a spell with elegance, grace
The Lalbaugcha Raja Gold-Silver Auction
The Lalbaugcha Raja Gold-Silver Auction
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

After 202 days, Ukraine Recaptures Land

After 202 days, Ukraine Recaptures Land

Death and Destruction Stalk Ukraine

Death and Destruction Stalk Ukraine

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances