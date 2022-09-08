News
Rediff.com  » News » Ukraine's Volunteer Army Cleans Russian Mess

Ukraine's Volunteer Army Cleans Russian Mess

By Rediff News Bureau
September 08, 2022 10:15 IST
Thousands of buildings have been destroyed in Ukraine since Russia's war began nearly seven months ago.

Volunteers clear the debris and plays music as they go about this tiring job.

Members of the volunteers' movement Repair Together travel to regions which were under Russian occupation and help local residents clean up damaged buildings to the accompaniment of electronic music.

 

IMAGE: Volunteers remove debris from the House of Culture in the village of Ivanivka, which was heavily damaged during Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Ukraine's Chernihiv region. Photograph: Vladislav Musienko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Volunteers dance as they clean up the House of Culture in Ivanivka. Photograph: Vladislav Musienko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Workers clean the debris at a primary care centre and family clinic destroyed by a Russian military strike in Mykolaiv. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Dr Svitlana Dmtrieva, head of the pediatric department at the primary care centre and family clinic, inspects her office and her department, which were destroyed by the Russian military strike. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainians make camouflage nets in Lviv and plan to create more than 2,000 square metres of camouflage nets for the Ukrainian army during weekends. Photograph: Pavlo Palamarchuk/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Volunteers clean the entrance of a state institute destroyed by a military strike in Mykolaiv. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Firefighters work at the site of a residential building hit by a Russian military strike in Kharkiv. Photograph: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Local residents clean a car near a residential building damaged by a Russian military strike in Kharkiv. Photograph: Sofiia Gatilova/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A local resident looks out from the balcony of a residential building destroyed by military strikes in Saltivka, one of the most damaged residential areas in Kharkiv. Photograph: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A street market destroyed by military strikes in Saltivka. Photograph: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A resident receives food from volunteers in Saltivka. Photograph: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A relative weeps at the funeral in Lviv for Volodymyr Ivanyuk, a Ukrainian soldier killed in a battle against Russian troops. Photograph: Pavlo Palamarchuk/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
