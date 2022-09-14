After 202 days, Ukraine Recaptures Land

The latest glimpses of recently liberated villages and towns by Ukraine's armed forces in the Kharkiv region.

After almost fighting for 202 days, Ukraine claims to have reclaimed 6,000 square kilometres of land from Russia.

CAUTION! Viewer discretion advised.

IMAGE: A Ukrainian flag installed on the monument to Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko is seen in the town of Balakliia. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: Local residents crowd near a car distributing humanitarian aid in Balakliia. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: A police officer looks on as workers carry the body of a person who, according to Ukrainian police, was killed by Russian troops during the invasion, in Balakliia. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: Number of days and a prayer are scrawled on the wall in a basement of a police office, used by Russian soldiers as a detention place to imprison local residents, in Balakliia. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: Journalists walk through the streets of Balakliia. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: Destroyed civilian cars are seen on a road near Balakliia. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: A woman carries a dog in a front of a residential building damaged by a missile strike. Photograph: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers inspect ammunition left behind by Russian soldiers in the town of Izium. Photograph: Press Service of the State Security Service of Ukraine/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: A police sapper sorts unexploded mine shells and weapons in the village of Udy in the town of Zolochiv. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: A paramedic and a police officer close the bag with the body of a man killed during a Russian strike. Photograph: State Border Service of Ukraine/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: The compound of a power substation heavily damaged by a recent missile strike. Photograph: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier rips down a banner in Vovchansk. Photograph: State Border Service of Ukraine/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: Destroyed Russian military vehicles with the 'Z' symbol are seen. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier stands alongside a Polish self-propelled howitzer Krab. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers ride a BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicle. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

IMAGE: A resident reacts as she waits for a car distributing humanitarian aid in the village of Verbivka. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com