Please click on the images for glimpses of the wreckage of the Antonov An-225 Mriya cargo plane, the world's biggest aircraft, destroyed by the Russians.

IMAGE: The wreckage of the Mriya at an airfield in the town of Hostomel in the Kyiv region. All Photographs: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com