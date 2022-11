British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on November 19 in his first visit to Kyiv since becoming prime minister.

Rishi pledged 50 million pounds in defence aid to Ukraine, commendable given the fact that Britain is in its worst economic state since World War II.

IMAGE: Rishi and Volodymyr, two of the world's young leaders, embrace. All Photographs: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: Sunak greets Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

IMAGE: Rishi and Volodymyr at the Memory Wall of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine, here and below.

IMAGE: Rishi visits a monument to Holodomor victims, here and below.

IMAGE: Rishi and Volodymyr view destroyed Russian military vehicles, here and below.

