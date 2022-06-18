What's Boris Johnson Doing In Kyiv?

Two months and eight days after his last trip to Ukraine, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was back in Kyiv on Friday, June 17, 2022.

Please click on the images for glimpses of Boris's visit to Kyiv.

IMAGE: Boris and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visit an exhibition of destroyed Russian military vehicles and weaponry at Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv.

All photographs: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: Boris's political hero is Britain's World War II prime minister Winston Churchill on whom he has written a book.

Under constant attack from within his own Conservative party and the Opposition Labour party since the start of 2022, the war in Ukraine has come to Boris's rescue.

No one wants to eject a prime minister who has come to define the stern European opposition to Vladmir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

IMAGE: Boris points to a poster stuck on a Russian military vehicle.

Among all the European countries who have opposed Putin's senseless war in Ukraine, the Kremlin has reserved its worst anger for Boris and Britain, even threatening at one point to strike at targets in the British isles unless No 10 scaled down its military support to Kyiv.

IMAGE: Boris and Zelenskyy at St Michael's Cathedral or as it is called in Ukrainian, Mykhailivskyi Zolotoverkhyi.

IMAGE: Boris -- who turns 58 on Sunday, June 19 -- and Zelenskyy light candles at the cathedral.

IMAGE: Boris and Zelenskyy lay flowers at the Memory Wall of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine outside the cathedral.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com