When Your Home Is Destroyed...

IMAGE: Local residents Ludmila Grunicheva and her husband Volodymyr sob near their destroyed home in Komyshuvakha. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters
IMAGE: A school with blown-out windows after it was destroyed by shelling in Novhorod-Siverskyi in the Chernihiv Region, May 12, 2022. Photograph: State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via Reuters
IMAGE: Workers remove debris in the southern port city of Mariupol. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters
IMAGE: Another residential building destroyed in Mariupol. Photograph: Pavel Klimov/Reuters
IMAGE: Emergency specialists use a crane to remove a body from a destroyed building. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters
IMAGE: A satellite image shows damaged buildings at Odesa airport. Photograph: Satellite image 2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters
IMAGE: A satellite image shows an overview of the Azovstal steel plant's western end in Mariupol. Photograph: Satellite image 2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters
IMAGE: An aerial view shows an explosion at the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works complex where Ukrainian fighters are battling the Russian army. Photograph: Azov Regiment/Handout via Reuters
