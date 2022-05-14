News
Rediff.com  » News » When Your Home Is Destroyed...

When Your Home Is Destroyed...

By Rediff News Bureau
May 14, 2022 09:54 IST
Please click on the images for the latest from Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.

 

IMAGE: Local residents Ludmila Grunicheva and her husband Volodymyr sob near their destroyed home in Komyshuvakha. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A school with blown-out windows after it was destroyed by shelling in Novhorod-Siverskyi in the Chernihiv Region, May 12, 2022. Photograph: State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Workers remove debris in the southern port city of Mariupol. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Another residential building destroyed in Mariupol. Photograph: Pavel Klimov/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Emergency specialists use a crane to remove a body from a destroyed building. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A satellite image shows damaged buildings at Odesa airport. Photograph: Satellite image 2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: A satellite image shows an overview of the Azovstal steel plant's western end in Mariupol. Photograph: Satellite image 2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: An aerial view shows an explosion at the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works complex where Ukrainian fighters are battling the Russian army. Photograph: Azov Regiment/Handout via Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
