Ukraine: The Architecture Of War

As Russia's war to control eastern Ukraine intensifies, Ukrainians discover the devastation Vladimir Putin's soldiers have left behind.

The towns around the capital were heavily damaged following weeks of brutal war as Russia made its failed bid to take Kyiv.

Please click on the images for scenes of bombed out communities in Ukraine.

IMAGE: Bombed buildings wait to be demolished as essential services and people begin to return to the town of Borodianka. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

IMAGE: A residential building in the southern port city of Mariupol. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: The ruins of a destroyed shopping centre in Bucha. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

IMAGE: A bullet hole is seen through the bust of Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko in the main square of Borodianka. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

IMAGE: An overturned car after a Russian bomb hit a garage in Kharkiv. Photograph: Ricardo Moraes/Reuters

IMAGE: A resident sits in a courtyard outside a heavily damaged building in Mariupol. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Emergency accommodation donated by Poland is erected for the bombed out residents of Borodianka. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com