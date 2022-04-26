Ukraine: Destruction All Around

Please click on the images for deeply disturbing images from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
IMAGE: Residents gather outside a residential building heavily damaged in the southern port city of Mariupol. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters
IMAGE: Hanna Hudyna, 43, inspects a kitchen pot in her destroyed apartment in Hostomel.
Hanna's mother Halyna Ponomareva was captured by Chechen fighters in Hostomel and held in a basement as a prisoner. She died there after being held captive for 17 days. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images
IMAGE: In this aerial image, people inspect destroyed Russian military vehicles in Dmytrivka. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images
IMAGE: A projectile is stuck in the ground following Russian shelling in Kharkiv. Photograph: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters
IMAGE: A missile stuck in the ground in Rubizhne, Luhansk region. Photograph: Hamuda Hassan/Reuters
IMAGE: People walk past damaged cars in Mariupol. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com