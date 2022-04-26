News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Ukraine: Destruction All Around

Ukraine: Destruction All Around

By Rediff News Bureau
April 26, 2022 12:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Please click on the images for deeply disturbing images from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

 

IMAGE: Residents gather outside a residential building heavily damaged in the southern port city of Mariupol. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Hanna Hudyna, 43, inspects a kitchen pot in her destroyed apartment in Hostomel.
Hanna's mother Halyna Ponomareva was captured by Chechen fighters in Hostomel and held in a basement as a prisoner. She died there after being held captive for 17 days. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: In this aerial image, people inspect destroyed Russian military vehicles in Dmytrivka. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A projectile is stuck in the ground following Russian shelling in Kharkiv. Photograph: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A missile stuck in the ground in Rubizhne, Luhansk region. Photograph: Hamuda Hassan/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People walk past damaged cars in Mariupol. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
The Shattered Cities Of Ukraine
The Shattered Cities Of Ukraine
Bombed Out Ukraine
Bombed Out Ukraine
A Walk In The Ruins Of Ukraine
A Walk In The Ruins Of Ukraine
Air India takes Rs 60,800 cr cover for its fleet
Air India takes Rs 60,800 cr cover for its fleet
Why Prabhas' Film Shoots HALTED
Why Prabhas' Film Shoots HALTED
Ensure there is no hate speech at Dharam Sansad: SC
Ensure there is no hate speech at Dharam Sansad: SC
Dom's Take: What's Elon Musk Up To?
Dom's Take: What's Elon Musk Up To?
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Ukraine: Clearing The Litter Of War

Ukraine: Clearing The Litter Of War

Ukraine: Mourn The Dead, Pity The Living

Ukraine: Mourn The Dead, Pity The Living

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances