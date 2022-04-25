The Shattered Cities Of Ukraine

Please click on the images for glimpses of the all around destruction caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began two months ago on February 24.
IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier walks next to the remains of a Russian Tochka U ballistic missile in the Kharkiv region. Photograph: Press service of the Ukrainian Ground Forces/Handout via Reuters
IMAGE: The faithful walk between sandbags and hedgehog anti-tank barricades to attend a blessing of traditional Easter food baskets on Holy Saturday in Zhytomyr. Photograph: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters
IMAGE: A damaged toilet bowl and a bath are seen inside a heavily damaged apartment building in Horenka.
The towns around Kyiv are continuing a long road to what they hope is recovery, following weeks of brutal war.
As Russia concentrates its attack on the east and south of the country, residents of the Kyiv region are returning to assess the war's toll on their communities. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images
IMAGE: Burnt trucks are seen next to a destroyed sawmill building in Horenka. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images
IMAGE: In this aerial view of Horenka, destroyed house are seen. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images
IMAGE: A view of a building destroyed as a result of shellfire in Bashtanka, Mykolaiv region.
Mykolaiv, a port city near where the Southern Bug flows into the Black Sea, has been a target of Russian attacks throughout its current invasion of Ukraine.
Ukrainian forces here repelled an initial advance from Russian-held territory nearby, but the city has experienced frequent shelling and air strikes even as Russia shifts the focus of its war to the eastern Donbas region. Photograph: Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images
IMAGE: Ludmila Sadlova, 72, stands in her house's yard, that according to her was hit by rockets in Ozera, Kyiv region. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters
IMAGE: A Ukrainian military vehicle with soldiers drives to the front line near Izyum, Kharkiv region. Photograph: Jorge Silva/Reuters
IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers on the way to the front. Photograph: Jorge Silva/Reuters
