The Shattered Cities Of Ukraine

IMAGE: A view of a building destroyed as a result of shellfire in Bashtanka, Mykolaiv region.

Mykolaiv, a port city near where the Southern Bug flows into the Black Sea, has been a target of Russian attacks throughout its current invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces here repelled an initial advance from Russian-held territory nearby, but the city has experienced frequent shelling and air strikes even as Russia shifts the focus of its war to the eastern Donbas region. Photograph: Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images