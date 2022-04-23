News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Ukraine: Clearing The Litter Of War

Ukraine: Clearing The Litter Of War

By Rediff News Bureau
April 23, 2022 11:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

As Russian forces retreated, they left behind thousands of deadly explosives.

This can be dangerous and lethal for the civilians who are now returning to their homes.

Please click on the images for glimpses of Operation Clearance.

IMAGE: Ukraine's state emergency service experts remove Russian bombs in Chernihiv in this still image taken from a video. Photograph: State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Military sappers place a combat part of a Russian Uragan multiple rocket launch shell left after Russia's invasion in the Kyiv region. Photograph: Mykola Tymchenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Military sappers inspect an area for mines and non-exploded shells left after Russia's invasion in the Kyiv region. Photograph: Mykola Tymchenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Military sappers destroy non-exploded aviation bombs in the Kyiv region. Photograph: Mykola Tymchenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A military sapper inspects remains of a Russian Sukhoi Su-25 fighting aircraft hit by Ukrainian armed forces in the Kyiv region. Photograph: Mykola Tymchenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A military sapper prepares to destroy a non-exploded aviation bomb in the Kyiv region. Photograph: Mykola Tymchenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Chechen special forces deployed by Russia in the southern port city of Mariupol. Photograph: Chingis Kondarov/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An armoured convoy of pro-Russian troops moves along a road in Mariupol. Photograph: Chingis Kondarov/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Pro-Russian troops atop an armoured vehicle in Mariupol. Photograph: Chingis Kondarov/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
'Russia's 19th century tactics in 21st century war'
'Russia's 19th century tactics in 21st century war'
'In a war there will be kills on either side'
'In a war there will be kills on either side'
Mystery Behind The Sinking Of The Moskva
Mystery Behind The Sinking Of The Moskva
Fall in HDFC-HDFC Bank share prices short term: Mistry
Fall in HDFC-HDFC Bank share prices short term: Mistry
Future group's secured creditors reject Reliance deal
Future group's secured creditors reject Reliance deal
Filing of tax returns must for TDS/TCS over Rs 25,000
Filing of tax returns must for TDS/TCS over Rs 25,000
Hanuman Chalisa row: Sena protest against MP Rana
Hanuman Chalisa row: Sena protest against MP Rana
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Day 55 Of The Russian Invasion

Day 55 Of The Russian Invasion

Bombed Out Ukraine

Bombed Out Ukraine

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances