Ukraine: Clearing The Litter Of War

As Russian forces retreated, they left behind thousands of deadly explosives.

This can be dangerous and lethal for the civilians who are now returning to their homes.

Please click on the images for glimpses of Operation Clearance.

IMAGE: Ukraine's state emergency service experts remove Russian bombs in Chernihiv in this still image taken from a video. Photograph: State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: Military sappers place a combat part of a Russian Uragan multiple rocket launch shell left after Russia's invasion in the Kyiv region. Photograph: Mykola Tymchenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Military sappers inspect an area for mines and non-exploded shells left after Russia's invasion in the Kyiv region. Photograph: Mykola Tymchenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Military sappers destroy non-exploded aviation bombs in the Kyiv region. Photograph: Mykola Tymchenko/Reuters

IMAGE: A military sapper inspects remains of a Russian Sukhoi Su-25 fighting aircraft hit by Ukrainian armed forces in the Kyiv region. Photograph: Mykola Tymchenko/Reuters

IMAGE: A military sapper prepares to destroy a non-exploded aviation bomb in the Kyiv region. Photograph: Mykola Tymchenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Chechen special forces deployed by Russia in the southern port city of Mariupol. Photograph: Chingis Kondarov/Reuters

IMAGE: An armoured convoy of pro-Russian troops moves along a road in Mariupol. Photograph: Chingis Kondarov/Reuters

IMAGE: Pro-Russian troops atop an armoured vehicle in Mariupol. Photograph: Chingis Kondarov/Reuters

