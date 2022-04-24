A Walk In The Ruins Of Ukraine

IMAGE: Viktor, 58, walks through the rubble of his and his neighbour's homes in Andrivka.

His home was destroyed during intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in March, as he hid in his basement with his mother.

The towns around Kyiv are continuing a long road to what they hope is recovery, following weeks of brutal war as Russia made its failed bid to take Ukraine's capital.

As Russia concentrates its attack on the east and south of the country, residents of the Kyiv region are returning to assess the war's toll on their communities.

Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images