Rediff.com  » News » A Walk In The Ruins Of Ukraine

A Walk In The Ruins Of Ukraine

By Rediff News Bureau
April 24, 2022 10:22 IST
Please click on the images for glimpses of how Ukrainians are coping with Vladimir Putin's cruel war.

IMAGE: A family seen in devastated Mariupol, a southern port city now mostly under Russian control.
Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A destroyed tank and damaged buildings in Mariupol.
Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Damaged residential buildings and cars in Mariupol.
Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A resident walks amidst destroyed buildings in Mariupol.
Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Viktor, 58, walks through the rubble of his and his neighbour's homes in Andrivka.

His home was destroyed during intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in March, as he hid in his basement with his mother.

The towns around Kyiv are continuing a long road to what they hope is recovery, following weeks of brutal war as Russia made its failed bid to take Ukraine's capital.

As Russia concentrates its attack on the east and south of the country, residents of the Kyiv region are returning to assess the war's toll on their communities.
Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Viktor Klymenko, 73, stands near unexploded ordnance in front of his home in Andrivka.

Ukrainian forces had collected but not yet disposed of the explosive shells, after battling Russian forces for control of the village in March. "I'm selling, but no one's buying," he joked.
Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: In this shot take by a drone, a stork sits on a pole next to damaged houses in Moshchun village in the Kyiv region.
Photograph: Ukrainian military TV/Handout/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A lamp hangs from the ceiling of a residential building destroyed in Hostomel.
Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
