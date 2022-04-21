News
Rediff.com  » News » Bombed Out Ukraine

Bombed Out Ukraine

By Rediff News Bureau
April 21, 2022 15:56 IST
Please click on the images for glimpses of the devastation that Russian bombs and missiles caused in Makariv.

IMAGE: Boots and helmets belonging to the Ukrainian military that were stationed at a bread factory bombed by the Russians are left behind, west of Kyiv in Makariv. At least 13 people were reported dead after the bombing of the factory.
Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: In this aerial view, an excavator drops the debris in a truck outside the bread factory that was bombed in Makariv.
Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A drone shot shows the massive Komodor logistics park in ruins after being bombed and burnt near Makariv.
The Russian attack in early March destroyed some $50 million of medicines and medical raw materials for the Ukrainian pharmaceutical company Farmac, according to Forbes magazine. Losses for the other tenants of the 400,000 square metre facility are yet unknown.
Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A drone shot of a damaged playground is seen next to the Barvinok kindergarten building that was bombed in Makariv. Neighbours said a single Russian bomb struck the Barvinok kindergarten at 5 am on March 7 as Russian forces attacked the town, destroying much of the structure. No one was reported killed in the blast.
Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Residents wait for their devices to be charged from a portable generator at a local market in Mariupol.
Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
