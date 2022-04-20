News
Rediff.com  » News » Ukraine: Mourn The Dead, Pity The Living

Ukraine: Mourn The Dead, Pity The Living

By Rediff News Bureau
April 20, 2022 08:32 IST
Please click on the images for glimpses of the devastation in Ukraine.

IMAGE: A drone view of at least three rows of new graves for Ukrainians killed during the Russian invasion at a cemetery in Irpin, Kyiv region.
Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Raisa Budarina, 84, speaks to journalists covering the war outside a block of flats heavily damaged in the southern port city of Mariupol.
Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Pro-Russian troops check documents in Mariupol.
Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A resident sits inside a building damaged in the fighting in Mariupol. The sign reads: 'Closed'.
Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A resident has his hair cut in a courtyard in Mariupol.
Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
