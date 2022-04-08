News
Rediff.com  » News » Ukraine: Salvage Op Among The Ruins

Ukraine: Salvage Op Among The Ruins

By Rediff News Bureau
April 08, 2022 14:54 IST
As the Russian army retreats from several cities and towns in Ukraine, the Ukraine government and its people have begun to salvage what they can from the horrific destruction and devastation of their country.

Please click on the images for glimpses of salvage operations in Borodyanka, Mariupol and Chernobyl.

IMAGE: Rescuers work among the remains of residential buildings destroyed in Borodyanka.
Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova talks to journalists beside buildings that were destroyed by Russian shelling during her visit in Borodyanka in the Kyiv region.
Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Firefighters rest after working at the site of buildings destroyed in Borodyanka.
Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An interior view of the theatre destroyed by Russian shelling in the southern port city of Mariupol.
Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Ukrainian National Guard patrols the area near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.
Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A view of the New Safe Confinement structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.
Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A dosimetrist measures the level of radiation around trenches dug by the Russian military in an area with high levels of radiation called the Red Forest near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.
Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
