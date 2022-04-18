Ukraine: Children Pay Price For Putin's War

Please click on the images for saddening glimpses of the impact of the Russian invasion on Ukraine's children.
IMAGE: A child's shoe and a bottle of milk lie amidst the rubble in Horenka, Ukraine.
The Russian retreat from towns near Kyiv has revealed scores of civilian deaths and the full extent of devastation from Russia's failed attempt to seize the Ukrainian capital. Photograph: Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images
IMAGE: Children's shoes are seen left in a kindergarten damaged by a Russian military strike in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region. Photograph: Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters
IMAGE: Toys lie amidst the rubble. Photograph: Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images
IMAGE: A damaged toyhouse. Photograph: Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images
IMAGE: A dog reunites with its master next to a house damaged by a Russian military strike in the village of Kukhari. Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters
IMAGE: Natania stands next to a non-exploded multiple rocket launch shell in the village of Kukhari. Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters
IMAGE: Remains of a missile seen in the yard of a house in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region. Photograph: Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters
IMAGE: Firefighters work to put out a fire at the Lysychansk oil refinery after if was hit by a Russian missile. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters
