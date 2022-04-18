News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Ukraine: Children Pay Price For Putin's War

Ukraine: Children Pay Price For Putin's War

By Rediff News Bureau
April 18, 2022 14:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Please click on the images for saddening glimpses of the impact of the Russian invasion on Ukraine's children.

 

IMAGE: A child's shoe and a bottle of milk lie amidst the rubble in Horenka, Ukraine.
The Russian retreat from towns near Kyiv has revealed scores of civilian deaths and the full extent of devastation from Russia's failed attempt to seize the Ukrainian capital. Photograph: Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Children's shoes are seen left in a kindergarten damaged by a Russian military strike in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region. Photograph: Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Toys lie amidst the rubble. Photograph: Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A damaged toyhouse. Photograph: Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A dog reunites with its master next to a house damaged by a Russian military strike in the village of Kukhari. Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Natania stands next to a non-exploded multiple rocket launch shell in the village of Kukhari. Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Remains of a missile seen in the yard of a house in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region. Photograph: Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Firefighters work to put out a fire at the Lysychansk oil refinery after if was hit by a Russian missile. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
A Train Destroyed By A Russian Missile
A Train Destroyed By A Russian Missile
A Mother Weeps For Her Daughter
A Mother Weeps For Her Daughter
Ukraine: Cows and Rockets!
Ukraine: Cows and Rockets!
Gujarat's Rashid savours 'dream' IPL captaincy debut
Gujarat's Rashid savours 'dream' IPL captaincy debut
Dejected Mrs Jadeja As CSK Lose Again
Dejected Mrs Jadeja As CSK Lose Again
Lakhimpur: SC asks Ashish Mishra to surrender in a week
Lakhimpur: SC asks Ashish Mishra to surrender in a week
8 Legal Errors Entrepreneurs Must Avoid
8 Legal Errors Entrepreneurs Must Avoid
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

When Will The Ukrainians' Suffering End?

When Will The Ukrainians' Suffering End?

Gritty Ukrainians Struggle To Survive

Gritty Ukrainians Struggle To Survive

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances