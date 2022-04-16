News
Rediff.com  » News » A Mother Weeps For Her Daughter

A Mother Weeps For Her Daughter

By Rediff News Bureau
April 16, 2022 12:09 IST
Kindly click on the images for glimpses of the sorrow and suffering in Ukraine.

 

IMAGE: Petro Hrythenko stands next to a freshly dug grave for his wife Alla Hrythenko, 63, killed during Russia's invasion of Ukraine while her mother Mariia Skorokhod, 81, weeps in the village of Termakhivka in the Kyiv region. Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Two weeping women hug outside a heavily damaged apartment block in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second biggest city. Photograph: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An elderly woman holds a broom outside a heavily damaged apartment block in Kharkiv. Photograph: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A damaged street in the southern port city of Mariupol. It will take trillions of dollars and many years to rebuild Ukraine after the Russian devastation. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Shoes on a staircase outside a damaged supermarket in Mariupol. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man walks past kiosks damaged in Mariupol. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

Will BUCHA Victims Ever Get Justice?
Ukraine: Cows and Rockets!
Ukraine: Salvage Op Among The Ruins
Breathlessness, dementia top symptoms of long Covid
Sabyasachi's Walnut Chocolate Pie
This J&K bowler has the license 'to express himself'
BJP Minister Claims 'Trial By Fire'
The War Against Coronavirus

