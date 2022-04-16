A Mother Weeps For Her Daughter

Kindly click on the images for glimpses of the sorrow and suffering in Ukraine.
IMAGE: Petro Hrythenko stands next to a freshly dug grave for his wife Alla Hrythenko, 63, killed during Russia's invasion of Ukraine while her mother Mariia Skorokhod, 81, weeps in the village of Termakhivka in the Kyiv region. Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters
IMAGE: Two weeping women hug outside a heavily damaged apartment block in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second biggest city. Photograph: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters
IMAGE: An elderly woman holds a broom outside a heavily damaged apartment block in Kharkiv. Photograph: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters
IMAGE: A damaged street in the southern port city of Mariupol. It will take trillions of dollars and many years to rebuild Ukraine after the Russian devastation. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters
IMAGE: Shoes on a staircase outside a damaged supermarket in Mariupol. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters
IMAGE: A man walks past kiosks damaged in Mariupol. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters
