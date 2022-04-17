News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » A Train Destroyed By A Russian Missile

A Train Destroyed By A Russian Missile

By Rediff News Bureau
April 17, 2022 10:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Please click on the images for glimpses of the mayhem caused by the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

 

IMAGE: A destroyed train, which according to residents was destroyed by Russian shelling, is seen at a train station in the Sumy region. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The interiors of the devastated train. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A resident shows deminers the site of an empty rocket that struck the roof of a residential building as they clear the area in Kharkiv. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Oleksandr Gumenchak, right, and Vladyslav Shapoval, left, deminers from the Kharkiv emergency response services unit, remove part of a Grad rocket from a road after a recent Russian attack in Kharkiv. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A crater and buildings which according to residents were destroyed by Russian shelling in the Sumy region. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ivan Mishenko stands next to the entrance to a cellar at his house where he said he found three burned bodies that could not be identified in the village of Husarivka in the Kharkiv region. Photograph: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A sign reads 'Mines' next to anti-tank mines in the village of Husarivka in the Kharkiv region. Photograph: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People walk along a street past a banner displaying the 'Z' symbol, which Russian armed forces use as a motif in Ukraine, in Sevastopol, Crimea. The banner reads: 'For Russia, the president, the army, the navy, Sevastopol.' Photograph: Alexey Pavlishak/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
A Mother Weeps For Her Daughter
A Mother Weeps For Her Daughter
When Will The Ukrainians' Suffering End?
When Will The Ukrainians' Suffering End?
Death Came As They Awaited A Train
Death Came As They Awaited A Train
Rahul's Shut The Noise Celebration
Rahul's Shut The Noise Celebration
14 arrested for Hanuman Jayanti violence in Delhi
14 arrested for Hanuman Jayanti violence in Delhi
Recipe: Mooli Ka Achaar
Recipe: Mooli Ka Achaar
Match was fixed: Imran again blames US for his ouster
Match was fixed: Imran again blames US for his ouster
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

When A Child 'Shot' Putin

When A Child 'Shot' Putin

Will BUCHA Victims Ever Get Justice?

Will BUCHA Victims Ever Get Justice?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances