A Train Destroyed By A Russian Missile

Please click on the images for glimpses of the mayhem caused by the Russian invasion in Ukraine.
IMAGE: A destroyed train, which according to residents was destroyed by Russian shelling, is seen at a train station in the Sumy region. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters
IMAGE: The interiors of the devastated train. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters
IMAGE: A resident shows deminers the site of an empty rocket that struck the roof of a residential building as they clear the area in Kharkiv. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images
IMAGE: Oleksandr Gumenchak, right, and Vladyslav Shapoval, left, deminers from the Kharkiv emergency response services unit, remove part of a Grad rocket from a road after a recent Russian attack in Kharkiv. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images
IMAGE: A crater and buildings which according to residents were destroyed by Russian shelling in the Sumy region. Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters
IMAGE: Ivan Mishenko stands next to the entrance to a cellar at his house where he said he found three burned bodies that could not be identified in the village of Husarivka in the Kharkiv region. Photograph: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters
IMAGE: A sign reads 'Mines' next to anti-tank mines in the village of Husarivka in the Kharkiv region. Photograph: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters
IMAGE: People walk along a street past a banner displaying the 'Z' symbol, which Russian armed forces use as a motif in Ukraine, in Sevastopol, Crimea. The banner reads: 'For Russia, the president, the army, the navy, Sevastopol.' Photograph: Alexey Pavlishak/Reuters
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com