A Bloody Cake And A Skull For Putin

Russia's invasion of Ukraine a year ago brought death to thousands of soldiers and civilians while millions of Ukrainians have been displaced. It has brought death, destruction and hardship to the country.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy marked the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion on Friday with a sombre message of defiance to his people and tears for the thousands of soldiers who have died.

While Russian forces were able to seize a portion of Ukraine in the east and south, the overly-ambitious scale and breadth of the invasion quickly came back to haunt Moscow.

In April, Russia was forced to withdraw its forces from the Kyiv area, a retreat seen as a humiliating defeat for Russia.

As the war enters its second year, Ukraine is expected to counter Russia while it waits for more weaponry from its Western allies.

IMAGE: A bloody cake and a skull, delivered by pro-Ukrainian activists in Serbia, to police guarding Russian embassy in Belgrade. Photograph: Zorana Jevtic/Reuters

IMAGE: A tear is seen on the face of Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov as he attends a ceremony in Kyiv... Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: ...Where President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded Ukrainian soldiers medals. The ceremony was dedicated to the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: Zelenskyy hands over a flag to a soldier during the ceremony. Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murty, Ukrainian Ambassador to UK Vadym Prystaiko and wife Inna Prystaiko observe a minute's silence to mark the one year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine outside 10 Downing Street in London. Photograph: Peter Nicholls/Reuters

IMAGE: Supporters of Ukraine unfurl a giant flag in front of the European Union parliament building in Brussels, Belgium, on the first anniversary of the Russian invasion. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

IMAGE: A child holds a Ukrainian flag in front of the EU parliament building. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

IMAGE: A woman looks at portraits of local men tortured and killed by Russian soldiers during occupation Bucha town on the first anniversary of the Russian invasion. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Natalia at the grave of her husband Vasyl Maznichenko, a resident killed by Russian soldiers during their occupation of Bucha. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: A supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin distributes newspapers on the first anniversary of the invasion near the State Historical Museum in central Moscow.

A slogan on the board reads: 'He and I are for sovereignty of Russia! And you?' Photograph: Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com