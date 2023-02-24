365 Days On, Ukraine Stands Up To Putin

Thousands of lives have been lost, large areas in Ukraine have been destroyed, but Vladimir Putin refuses to end a cruel and senseless war.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022 and bitter fighting continues to rage in the eastern part of the country a year later.

IMAGE: A woman takes selfies at the National Opera of Ukraine building in downtown Kyiv, illuminated by Swiss artist Gerry Hofstetter to commemorate the victims of the war. Photograph: Roman Pilipey/Getty Images

IMAGE: The illuminated National Opera of Ukraine building. Photograph: Roman Pilipey/Getty Images

IMAGE: Outside St Michael's monastery in Kyiv, Ukrainian soldiers walk past people looking at the memorial wall with photographs of Ukrainian soldiers killed since the invasion. Photograph: Roman Pilipey/Getty Images

IMAGE: Ukrainian flags commemorating Ukrainian soldiers killed at Independence Square in Kyiv. Photograph: Roman Pilipey/Getty Images

IMAGE: Cups with pictures of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy placed next to toilet paper with pictures of Russian President Vladimir Putin on them in a shop in an underground passage at Independence Square. Photograph: Roman Pilipey/Getty Images

IMAGE: People walk past metal anti-tank barriers known as 'hedgehogs' at Independence Square. Photograph: Roman Pilipey/Getty Images

IMAGE: People look at destroyed Russian tanks on display in Mykhailivskyi Square in downtown. Photograph: Roman Pilipey/Getty Images

IMAGE: Locally-produced stout beer featuring former British prime minister Boris Johnson stand on display for sale in a shop in the city centre in Lviv.

While Lviv lies far from the current fighting between Ukrainian and Russian armed forces in eastern Ukraine, funerals for local men killed in the conflict are nearly a daily occurrence. Photograph: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

IMAGE: Anna Kerdman, along with her children Vsevolod, 10, Vladyslav, 9, and little Angelina and family friend Yulia Pesth Kolorova, 12, visit the grave of Anna's husband Ivan Kerdman in the Field of Mars cemetery where hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers who have died over the last year are buried during a commemoration event with a light installation to mark the first anniversary.

Ivan was a junior sergeant in the Ukrainian armed forces and was killed in June 2022. Photograph: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

IMAGE: Volunteers in Lviv weave camouflage netting for Ukrainian troops fighting in the east. Photograph: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

IMAGE: Young women walk past street musicians in the city centre. Photograph: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

IMAGE: Public sculptures stand covered behind protective material against Russian missile attacks with the text: 'We will reveal the original after victory' in the city center. Photograph: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

IMAGE: Ukrainian volunteer recruits take part in prayers, blessings and a one minute silence during the anniversary in south east England.

The British people have stood with Ukraine since Russia invaded the country.

To date 82,100 refugees have been welcomed and many have settled with host families.

The Disasters and Emergency Commission reports that the British public and businesses have raised £400 million in donations. Photograph: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com