Rediff.com  » News » Ukraine Attacks Russians in Crimea

Ukraine Attacks Russians in Crimea

By Rediff News Bureau
August 17, 2022 16:16 IST
Latest glimpses from the Ukrainian battle zone.

 

IMAGE: Smoke rising following an explosion in the village of Mayskoye in Dzhankoi district, Crimea. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: Buses for emergency evacuation are parked on the roadside in Azovskoye following an explosion at a Russian military warehouse in the Dzhankoi district, Crimea. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: Workers repair a railway line near Azovskoye in the Dzhankoi district. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: Firefighting and ambulance vehicles are parked in Azovskoye following an explosion at a Russian military warehouse. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: People are seen at the renovated Ukraine-Poland border crossing point near the village of Krakovets in Lviv region. Photograph: Pavlo Palamarchuk/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Police officers evacuate residents at a location given as Maryinka, Donetsk region. Photograph: State Donetsk Region Police/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers travel near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Destroyed homes in Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Destroyed houses in Kramatorsk. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man pushes water containers next to destroyed houses in Kramatorsk. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
