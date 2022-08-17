Ukraine Attacks Russians in Crimea

Latest glimpses from the Ukrainian battle zone.

IMAGE: Smoke rising following an explosion in the village of Mayskoye in Dzhankoi district, Crimea. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: Buses for emergency evacuation are parked on the roadside in Azovskoye following an explosion at a Russian military warehouse in the Dzhankoi district, Crimea. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: Workers repair a railway line near Azovskoye in the Dzhankoi district. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: Firefighting and ambulance vehicles are parked in Azovskoye following an explosion at a Russian military warehouse. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: People are seen at the renovated Ukraine-Poland border crossing point near the village of Krakovets in Lviv region. Photograph: Pavlo Palamarchuk/Reuters

IMAGE: Police officers evacuate residents at a location given as Maryinka, Donetsk region. Photograph: State Donetsk Region Police/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers travel near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

IMAGE: Destroyed homes in Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

IMAGE: Destroyed houses in Kramatorsk. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

IMAGE: A man pushes water containers next to destroyed houses in Kramatorsk. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

