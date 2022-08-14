News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Why Is Putin Bleeding?

Why Is Putin Bleeding?

By Rediff News Bureau
August 14, 2022 16:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Glimpses from the warzone in Ukraine.

Ukraine

IMAGE: A boy passes by posters for an exhibition at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War in Kyiv.
The exhibition featured the work of Polish artist Wojciech Korkuc and Ukrainian artist Andriy Yarmolenko in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

Ukraine

IMAGE: Anton Savytskyi's relatives weep by his coffin during his funeral service in Bucha.
Savytskyi, 43, was killed in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, on August 7. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

Ukraine

IMAGE: Ukrainian Orthodox Priest Andrii Halavin performs the funeral service for Anton Savytskyi.Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

Ukraine

IMAGE: An elderly lady looks at destroyed houses after military strikes in Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

 

Ukraine

IMAGE: A man is helped by emergency responders in Kramatorsk. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

 

Ukraine

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers load a rocket in the Kharkiv region. Photograph: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters
 

Ukraine

IMAGE: Members of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic prepare to fire a howitzer in the direction of Soledar in the Luhansk region. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

Ukraine

IMAGE: An Ukrainian soldier and howitzer near the frontline in the Mykolaiv region. Photograph: Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
Ukraine's Calamity Continues...
Ukraine's Calamity Continues...
How Much More Will Putin Destroy?
How Much More Will Putin Destroy?
She Survived The Nazis. Can She Survive Putin?
She Survived The Nazis. Can She Survive Putin?
IOA felicitates CWG medal winners with cash awards
IOA felicitates CWG medal winners with cash awards
Delhi To Kenya: Inspiring Tiranga Images
Delhi To Kenya: Inspiring Tiranga Images
Dalit boy beaten up by teacher at Raj school, dies
Dalit boy beaten up by teacher at Raj school, dies
Row over exclusion of Nehru from K'taka govt I-Day ad
Row over exclusion of Nehru from K'taka govt I-Day ad
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Mr Putin, How Many More Funerals?

Mr Putin, How Many More Funerals?

Ukraine: A Junkyard Left By War

Ukraine: A Junkyard Left By War

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances