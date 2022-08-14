Why Is Putin Bleeding?

Glimpses from the warzone in Ukraine.

IMAGE: A boy passes by posters for an exhibition at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War in Kyiv.

The exhibition featured the work of Polish artist Wojciech Korkuc and Ukrainian artist Andriy Yarmolenko in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

IMAGE: Anton Savytskyi's relatives weep by his coffin during his funeral service in Bucha.

Savytskyi, 43, was killed in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, on August 7. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

IMAGE: Ukrainian Orthodox Priest Andrii Halavin performs the funeral service for Anton Savytskyi. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

IMAGE: An elderly lady looks at destroyed houses after military strikes in Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

IMAGE: A man is helped by emergency responders in Kramatorsk. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers load a rocket in the Kharkiv region. Photograph: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

IMAGE: Members of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic prepare to fire a howitzer in the direction of Soledar in the Luhansk region. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: An Ukrainian soldier and howitzer near the frontline in the Mykolaiv region. Photograph: Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com