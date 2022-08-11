News
Rediff.com  » News » Ukraine: A Junkyard Left By War

Ukraine: A Junkyard Left By War

By Rediff News Bureau
August 11, 2022 13:26 IST
The latest glimpses from Ukraine.

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian artist Viacheslav Rybka paints a car destroyed by war in Irpin. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A sapper of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service stands atop parts of different Russian missiles and rockets collected by his colleagues in Kharkiv. Photograph: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An interior view of the prison building damaged by shelling in July in Olenivka in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A house destroyed by a Russian strike in Kushuhum in Zaporizhzhia region. Photograph: Dmytro Smolienko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Antonov An-225 Mriya cargo plane, the world's biggest aircraft, which was destroyed by a Russian attack on the airfield in Hostomel. Photograph: Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A school building damaged by a Russian strike in Marhanets town in Dnipropetrovsk region. Photograph: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Firefighters get ready after the shelling of a brewery in Donetsk. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Anhelina looks through a shrapnel hole in a fence after a recent Russian strike in Mykolaiv. Photograph: Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An Ukrainian tank moves across a forest in the Mykolaiv region. Photograph: Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers next to an ZU-23-2 anti-aircraft cannon in the Kharkiv region. Photograph: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
