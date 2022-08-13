News
Ukraine's Calamity Continues...

Ukraine's Calamity Continues...

By Rediff News Bureau
August 13, 2022 13:40 IST
Latest glimpses from the Ukrainian warzone.

CAUTION! Viewer discretion advised.

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier checks the front line in the Mykolaiv region. Photograph: Anna Kudriavtseva/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier jumps from a military vehicle near the frontline in Mykolaiv. Photograph: Anna Kudriavtseva/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Cars damaged by a Russian military strike in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Photograph: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: A residential building damaged by a Russian military strike in Dnipropetrovsk. Photograph: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man cleans a car damaged by a Russian military strike in Kharkiv. Photograph: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People stand outside a residential building damaged by a Russian military strike in Kharkiv. Photograph: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People visit an exhibition of destroyed Russian military vehicles and weapons in Lviv. Photograph: Pavlo Palamarchuk/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Workers place a body of one of the unidentified persons who were killed during the Russian occupation of Bucha in a coffin.
Russian forces occupied Bucha for the first month of its assault on Ukraine, before abandoning its plan to seize the Ukrainian capital. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
How Much More Will Putin Destroy?
She Survived The Nazis. Can She Survive Putin?
Vladimir Shocked At Putin's Destruction
Sonia Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19 again
'100 million doses will definitely be wasted'
Vande Bharat Express Looks Good
Why India did not pick Shami for Asia Cup...
The War Against Coronavirus

Ukraine: A Junkyard Left By War

Mr Putin, How Many More Funerals?

