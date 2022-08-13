Ukraine's Calamity Continues...

Latest glimpses from the Ukrainian warzone.

CAUTION! Viewer discretion advised.

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier checks the front line in the Mykolaiv region. Photograph: Anna Kudriavtseva/Reuters

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier jumps from a military vehicle near the frontline in Mykolaiv. Photograph: Anna Kudriavtseva/Reuters

IMAGE: Cars damaged by a Russian military strike in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Photograph: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: A residential building damaged by a Russian military strike in Dnipropetrovsk. Photograph: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: A man cleans a car damaged by a Russian military strike in Kharkiv. Photograph: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

IMAGE: People stand outside a residential building damaged by a Russian military strike in Kharkiv. Photograph: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

IMAGE: People visit an exhibition of destroyed Russian military vehicles and weapons in Lviv. Photograph: Pavlo Palamarchuk/Reuters

IMAGE: Workers place a body of one of the unidentified persons who were killed during the Russian occupation of Bucha in a coffin.

Russian forces occupied Bucha for the first month of its assault on Ukraine, before abandoning its plan to seize the Ukrainian capital. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com