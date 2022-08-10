News
Mr Putin, How Many More Funerals?

Mr Putin, How Many More Funerals?

By Rediff News Bureau
August 10, 2022 12:55 IST
The latest glimpses form the Ukrainian battle zone.

CAUTION! Viewer discretion advised.

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers carry a coffin with the body of their brother-in-arms Vitalii Petiushko, who was recently killed in a fight with Russian troops during a funeral ceremony in Uzhhorod. Photograph: Serhii Hudak/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Orthodox priest Andrii Halavin conducts a burial service for fourteen unidentified persons killed by Russian troops in the town of Bucha. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A hotel hit by shelling in the Russian-controlled town of Svitlodarsk in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Local residents remove debris on balconies of a block of flats hit by shelling in the Russian-controlled town of Svitlodarsk in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Police officers work next to a destroyed car after a Russian strike in Kharkiv. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An elderly woman is assisted to board a bus to Germany in Kramatorsk. Photograph: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Remains of missiles are strewn in a burnt forest after a Russian strike near the village of Vesniane outside Mykolaiv. Photograph: Stanislav Kozliuk/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Firefighters extinguish a fire in a forest after a Russian strike near the village of Vesniane outside Mykolaiv. Photograph: Stanislav Kozliuk/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Liberian-flagged bulk carrier Ocean Lion leaves the sea port in Chornomorsk after grain exports resumed. Photograph: Serhii Smolientsev/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
