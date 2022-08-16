News
Rediff.com  » News » Foreigners Who Fought For Ukraine

Foreigners Who Fought For Ukraine

By Rediff News Bureau
August 16, 2022 16:39 IST
Foreign nationals, who were captured by pro-Russian forces while fighting for Ukraine, were produced at a court hearing in Russian-controlled Donetsk, Ukraine, August 15, 2022.

 

IMAGE: John Harding from Britain and Mathias Gustafsson from Sweden, who were captured by pro-Russian forces, are escorted before a court hearing. All photographs: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Vjekoslav Prebeg from Croatia, Dylan Healy and John Harding from Britain, Mathias Gustafsson from Sweden and Andrew Hill from Britain inside the defendant's cage at the court hearing.

 

IMAGE: Andrew Hill, Dylan Healy, Vjekoslav Prebeg, John Harding and Mathias Gustafsson listen to the court proceedinfs.

 

IMAGE: John Harding is escorted before a court hearing.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
